Global Complex Fertilizers Market Analysis & Trends 2016-22018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Complex Fertilizers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Complex Fertilizers Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include surging demand for fruits and vegetables, innovations and adoption of advanced agricultural techniques and shifting from traditional farming to technological farming.

By Crop Type, the market is segmented into oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, cereals and grains and other crop types. Oilseeds are sub-segmented into canola, soybean and other oil seeds. Cereals and Grains are subdivided into wheat, corn, rice and other cereals. Other crop types are sub classified into plantation crops, turf & ornamentals, fiber crops and silage & forage crops.

Depending on the type, the market is classified complete and incomplete. Complete is subdivided into NPK.(15-15-15), NPK.(12-32-16), NPK.(10-26-26) , NPKS and Other NPK compounds. Other NPK compounds are sub-segmented into NPK (17-17-17) and NPK (16-16-16). Incomplete is subdivided into mono potassium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, potassium nitrate, monoammonium phosphate, nks and other types. Other Types are sub classified into nitro phosphate and urea phosphate.

Based on the form, the market is fragmented into liquid and solid. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into fertigation and foliar. Amongst end user, the market is categorized into garden and planting industry.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Surging Demand for Fruits and Vegetables

3.1.2 Innovations and Adoption of Advanced Agricultural Techniques

3.1.3 Shifting from Traditional Farming to Technological Farming

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Complex Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

4.1 Oilseeds

4.1.1 Canola

4.1.2 Soybean

4.1.3 Other Oil Seeds

4.2 Fruits & vegetables

4.3 Cereals and Grains

4.3.1 Wheat

4.3.2 Corn

4.3.3 Rice

4.3.4 Other Cereals

4.4 Other Crop Types

4.4.1 Plantation Crops

4.4.2 Turf & Ornamentals

4.4.3 Fiber Crops

4.4.4 Silage & Forage Crops



5 Complex Fertilizers Market, By Type

5.1 Complete

5.1.1 NPK.(15-15-15)

5.1.2 NPK.(12-32-16)

5.1.3 NPK.(10-26-26)

5.1.4 NPKS

5.1.5 Other NPK compounds

5.1.5.1 NPK (17-17-17)

5.1.5.2 NPK (16-16-16)

5.2 Incomplete

5.2.1 Mono potassium phosphate

5.2.2 Diammonium phosphate

5.2.3 Potassium nitrate

5.2.4 Monoammonium phosphate

5.2.5 NKS

5.2.6 Other Types

5.2.6.1 Nitro Phosphate

5.2.6.2 Urea Phosphate



6 Complex Fertilizers Market, By Form

6.1 Liquid

6.2 Solid



7 Complex Fertilizers Market, By Application

7.1 Fertigation

7.2 Foliar



8 Complex Fertilizers Market, By End User

8.1 Garden

8.2 Planting Industry



9 Complex Fertilizers Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 The Mosaic Company

11.2 Adventz Group

11.3 Yara International ASA

11.4 Eurochem Group AG

11.5 CF Industries Holdings, Inc

11.6 Coromandel International Ltd.

11.7 Helena Chemical Company

11.8 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

11.9 Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

11.10 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

11.11 Agrium Inc.

11.12 PJSC PhosAgro

11.13 Israel Chemicals Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh9e9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

