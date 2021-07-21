Global Composable Infrastructure Market Research Report 2021: Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $420.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composable Infrastructure - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Composable Infrastructure Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Composable Infrastructure estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 44.6% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 49.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $420.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.4% CAGR



The Composable Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$420.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.9% and 39.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Composable Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Composable Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k67r7q

