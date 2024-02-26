Global Composable Infrastructure Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $73.5 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 53.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composable Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Composable Infrastructure Market to Reach $73.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Composable Infrastructure estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 45.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45% CAGR and reach US$57.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 49.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Composable infrastructure emerges as a critical asset in the IT arsenal, offering the best of both cloud and traditional worlds. Understanding the working of composable infrastructure involves delving into its architecture and primary components, highlighting its distinctive features and merits. A comparison with converged and hyper-converged infrastructures further elucidates its advantages.

Amidst a global economic update marked by a shift towards an endemic COVID-19 strategy, the pandemic's impact on the global composable infrastructure market is significant. Despite challenges, the global market outlook remains optimistic, with hardware leading the charge and the IT & Telecom sector emerging as the largest end-use segment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 53.5% CAGR

North America leads the market, with developing regions poised to spearhead future growth. In this competitive landscape, market presence varies from strong and active to niche players worldwide. Recent market activity underscores the dynamic nature of the composable infrastructure market, presenting opportunities and challenges for industry participants.



The Composable Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 53.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.4% and 44.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 48.4% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Composable Infrastructure as Buzzing IT Trend in Dynamic Business Landscape

Businesses Are Increasingly Adopting Composable Applications for Improving Agility

Composable Infrastructure in Select End-Uses

Composable Infrastructure Lays Robust Foundation for Next-Level Digital Experiences

Rising Significance of Data Centers Amidst Burgeoning Data Generation Drives Market Growth

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Market Prospects

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for All IP Data Creation

Trends Catalyzing Composable Infrastructure Demand for Datacenters

Here's Why Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity

Data Centers Play a Pivotal Role during COVID-19 Outbreak

As Modern IT Networks Increasingly Handle HPC and AI Applications, Role of Composable Infrastructure on the Edge Grows

Implementation of Edge Computing Leads to Cost Savings

Composable Infrastructure is a Looming Bonanza amid March of Edge Computing

Robust Growth of Edge Computing: Opportunity for the Market

Growing Data Security Concerns Propel Implementation of Composable Infrastructure Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Infrastructure & Solutions: Key Growth Factor

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Composable Infrastructure as the Next Step Forward

Google Cloud Platform: A Leading Composable Cloud Infrastructure Solution

Market to Benefit from Rising Demand for Software-Defined Networking

Increasing Demand for DevOps and Agile Methodologies Favor Market Outlook

Agility Promise of Composable Infrastructure Becomes Imperative to Facilitate AI Innovations

Transition Towards Flexible Computing Bodes Well for Composable Dynamic Infrastructure

Rise of Composable Applications Sets Stage for Composable Enterprise

Growing Impetus on Using Automated Technologies Propel Demand for CDI

Advent of ML and AI Devices Foster Demand for Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure

CXL - Touted As the Future of Composable Infrastructure

Software Composable Infrastructure: What Does the Future Look Like?

Challenges Facing Composable Infrastructure

