Global Composites Market 2012-2018 & 2022 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 42 Billion

Global composites market is projected to reach $ 42 billion by 2022. Growth in the global composites market can be attributed to the growing preference for light weight composite materials, which are being increasingly used in aerospace and automobile sectors. Moreover, with increasing popularity of renewable energy and rising interest in establishing huge wind power plants, demand for composites is likely to further increase in the coming years.

Some of the leading players in global composites market are

Toray Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Solvay SA

SGL Carbon SE

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

TenCate Advanced Composites BV

Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV

Global Composites Market report 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects of composites market globally:



Market Size & Forecast



By Value & By Volume

Market Share & Forecast



By Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber & Others)

By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Turbines, Sport & Leisure, Civil Engineering, Marine & Others)

By Manufacturing Process (Lay Up, Filament Windings, Injection Moulding, Pultrusion, Compression Moulding, Resin Transfer Method & Others)

By Region ( Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , South America & Middle East & Africa

, , , & & By Company (Toray, Hexcel, Tejin, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customers



5. Global Composites Market Outlook



6. Europe Composites Market Outlook



7. North America Composites Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Composites Market Outlook



9. South America Composites Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Composites Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Development



13. Value Chain Analysis



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



