Global Composites Market 2012-2018 & 2022 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 42 Billion

The "Global Composites Market By Type (Glass Fiber & Carbon Fiber), By Application (Civil Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, & Others), By Manufacturing Process (Lay Up, Injection Moulding, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global composites market is projected to reach $ 42 billion by 2022. Growth in the global composites market can be attributed to the growing preference for light weight composite materials, which are being increasingly used in aerospace and automobile sectors. Moreover, with increasing popularity of renewable energy and rising interest in establishing huge wind power plants, demand for composites is likely to further increase in the coming years.
Some of the leading players in global composites market are
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Hexcel Corporation
- Teijin Limited
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation
- Solvay SA
- SGL Carbon SE
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
- TenCate Advanced Composites BV
- Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.
- DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV
Global Composites Market report 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects of composites market globally:
Market Size & Forecast
- By Value & By Volume
Market Share & Forecast
- By Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber & Others)
- By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Turbines, Sport & Leisure, Civil Engineering, Marine & Others)
- By Manufacturing Process (Lay Up, Filament Windings, Injection Moulding, Pultrusion, Compression Moulding, Resin Transfer Method & Others)
- By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa
- By Company (Toray, Hexcel, Tejin, etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customers
5. Global Composites Market Outlook
6. Europe Composites Market Outlook
7. North America Composites Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Composites Market Outlook
9. South America Composites Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Composites Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Development
13. Value Chain Analysis
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
