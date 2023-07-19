Global Compound Fertilizers Market 2023: Driven by Increased Crop Production and Investments in Product Development

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the latest market research report, the market is projected to grow from $8.22 billion in 2022 to $8.76 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $11.06 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

Key players in the compound fertilizer market include Hanfeng Evergreen, Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co Ltd., Luxi Chemical Group Co Ltd., Stanley Fertilizer Co. Ltd., WengFu Group, Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer Industry Co Ltd., Yara International, Sinochem Corporation, The Mosaic Company, EcoChem, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, ICL Group Ltd., Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Haifa Negev technologies ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Lebanon Seaboard Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with the most extensive report available on the market, covering 50+ geographies.

Understand the impact of the coronavirus on the market and how it is responding as the effects of the virus subside.

Assess the impact of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect influence on the market.

- war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect influence on the market. Measure the effect of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customer preferences based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analysis.

Compound fertilizers are essential for maintaining and enhancing soil fertility to produce high-quality crops. They contain two or more necessary plant nutrients in a single fertilizer, which can be applied to the soil or directly to the plants.

The main types of compound fertilizers are two-element compound fertilizers and three-element compound fertilizers. Two-element compound fertilizers contain nitrogen and phosphorous and are used in various applications such as rice, wheat, corn, fruit trees, vegetables, tobacco, and more.

Investments in compound fertilizers are a notable trend driving growth in the market. Research institutions and companies are investing in the development of compound fertilizers to propel market expansion.

For instance, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the National Science Foundation recently invested $26 million in developing new technology and programs to produce decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs) from nitrogen cycle pollutants. This initiative aims to transform the nitrogen economy and reduce dependency on imports. Additionally, the Industrial Development Corporation invested $31 million in Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) to support the production of compound fertilizers and reduce the need for imports.

Product development and partnerships are also shaping the market. In February 2022, The Mosaic Company acquired Plant Response, a biotechnology company, to create new soil health solutions and enhance crop nutrition globally.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the compound fertilizer market in 2022. The report covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.

Increased crop production, particularly in crops such as rice, wheat, and corn, is expected to drive the growth of the compound fertilizer market. Compound fertilizers are widely used in these crops to ensure uniform distribution of micronutrients, enhance soil fertility, and protect the environment. The rising demand for food security and the need for increased crop yields are fueling the demand for compound fertilizers.

For example, corn production in the US increased by 7% in 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Similarly, the gross value of wheat in Australia climbed by 33% in 2021-22. These trends highlight the importance of compound fertilizers in boosting crop production.

The compound fertilizer market includes sales of ammonium nitrate, ammonium phosphate, granulation process, and liquid fertilizer. Market values represent the 'factory gate' values of goods sold by manufacturers, including related services.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Compound Fertilizer Market Characteristics



3. Compound Fertilizer Market Trends And Strategies



4. Compound Fertilizer Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Compound Fertilizer Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Compound Fertilizer Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Compound Fertilizer Market



5. Compound Fertilizer Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Compound Fertilizer Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Compound Fertilizer Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Compound Fertilizer Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Compound Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Two-Element Compound Fertilizer

Three-Element Compound Fertilizer

6.2. Global Compound Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Rice

Wheat

Corn

Fruit Trees

Vegetables

Tobocco

Other Applications

7. Compound Fertilizer Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Compound Fertilizer Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Compound Fertilizer Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpkefh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets