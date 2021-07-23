Global Compound Semiconductor Market Growth Analysis in Semiconductors Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The compound semiconductor market share growth by the consumer electronics segment has been significant.

72% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for compound semiconductors in APAC. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of smartphones has been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the compound semiconductor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.



Compound Semiconductor Market: Major Growth Drivers

The compound semiconductor market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Increasing demand for enhanced power density

Rising adoption of smartphones

Growing demand for wide-bandgap power devices

Compound Semiconductor Market: Key Vendor Offerings



Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. operates its business under segments- Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software. The company offers Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) lasers and photo detectors for optical communication systems and it is the lead supplier of 4-, 10- and 12-channel VCSEL and PIN arrays.

Cree Inc.

Cree Inc. operates its business under segments- Wolfspeed and LED Product. The company offers GaN, AlxGa1-xN and Al1-y InyN epitaxial layers on SiC substrates. The company is driving innovation with the industrys broadest range of SiC and GaN materials.

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG operates its business under segments- Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power and Sensor Systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other. The company offers n-channel and p-channel power MOSFETs which are designed in a unique way to bring more efficiency, power density and cost-effectiveness.

Reasons to Buy Compound Semiconductor Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist compound semiconductor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the compound semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compound semiconductor market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compound semiconductor market vendors

