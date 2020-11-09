Global Compound Semiconductor Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2027: Increasing Implementation of GaN and SiC, and Advancements in Wireless Technologies
Nov 09, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Semiconductor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Compound Semiconductor Market accounted for $30.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $56.98 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing use of compound semiconductors, increasing implementation of GaN and SiC, and advancements in wireless technologies. However, the high fabrication cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Compound semiconductor materials are naturally occurring and can be formed by combining elements from two different groups in the periodic table. Various deposition technologies are used for their synthesis. They possess unique properties such as high operational temperatures, superior frequency, and high bandgap. These properties make them distinct from materials and offer several advantages in industrial applications.
By product, the power electronics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for compound semiconductors in various end-use industries.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Radio Frequency (RF) Devices
5.2.1 Radio Frequency Switching
5.2.2 Radio Frequency Power
5.3 Optoelectronic Semiconductor Devices
5.3.1 Image Sensors
5.3.2 Optocouplers
5.3.3 Photovoltaic Cells
5.4 Power Electronics
5.4.1 Module
5.4.2 Bare Die
5.4.3 Discrete
5.4.3.1 Diodes and Rectifiers
5.4.3.1.1 PIN Diode
5.4.3.1.2 Schokkty Diode
5.4.3.1.3 Zener Diode
5.4.3.1.4 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
5.4.3.1.5 Laser Diode
5.4.3.2 Transistor
5.4.3.2.1 Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)
5.4.3.2.2 High Electron Mobility Transistor
5.4.3.2.3 Metal Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor
5.5 Integrated Circuits (ICs)
5.5.1 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits
5.5.2 Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits
6 Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Deposition Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydride Vapour Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)
6.3 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)
6.4 Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)
6.5 Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD)
6.6 Liquid Phase Epitaxy (LPE)
6.7 Ammonothermal
6.8 Metal-Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition (MOCVD)
7 Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 III-V Compound Semiconductors
7.2.1 Indium Antimonide (InSb)
7.2.2 Indium Phosphide (InP)
7.2.3 Gallium Phosphide (GaP)
7.2.4 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
7.2.5 Gallium Nitride (GaN)
7.3 II-VI Compound Semiconductors
7.3.1 Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)
7.3.2 Cadmium Selenide (CdSe)
7.3.3 Zinc Selenide (ZnSe)
7.4 Sapphire
7.5 IV-IV Compound Semiconductors
7.5.1 Silicon-Germanium (SiGe)
7.5.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC)
7.6 Other Material Types
7.6.1 Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CdZnTe)
7.6.2 Aluminum Gallium Phosphide (AlGaP)
7.6.3 Aluminum Gallium Arsenide (AlGaAs)
7.6.4 Aluminum Gallium Nitride (AlGaN)
7.6.5 Aluminum Indium Arsenide (AlInAs)
7.6.6 Mercury Cadmium Telluride (HgCdTe)
7.6.7 Indium Gallium Nitride (InGaN)
8 Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.3 General Lighting
8.4 Military, Defense, and Aerospace
8.4.1 Microwave Radiation
8.4.2 Combat Vehicles
8.4.3 Ships & Vessels
8.4.4 Radar
8.4.5 Electronic Warfare
8.5 Datacom
8.6 Healthcare
8.6.1 Biomedical Electronics
8.6.2 Implantable Medical Devices
8.7 Automotive
8.7.1 Automobile Motor Drives
8.7.2 Automotive Braking System
8.7.3 Rail Traction
8.7.4 Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Electric Vehicle
8.7.5 Chemical Vapor Deposition Braking System
8.8 Consumer Electronics/ Display Devices
8.8.1 Switch Mode Consumer Power Supply System
8.8.2 Inverters
8.8.3 Photonic Device
8.9 IT & Telecom
8.9.1 Satellite Communication
8.9.2 Signal Amplifiers & Switching System
8.9.3 LED Lighting
8.10 Industrial and Energy & Power
8.10.1 Wind Turbine & Wind Power Systems
8.10.2 Photovoltaic Invertors
8.10.3 Smart Grid
8.10.4 Motor Drives
8.11 Other Applications
9 Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launches
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Qualcomm
11.2 Mitsubishi Electric
11.3 Samsung Electronics
11.4 Microchip
11.5 NXP
11.6 Analog Devices
11.7 Renesas Electronics
11.8 Visic Technologies
11.9 Skyworks
11.10 Infineon
11.11 Nichia
11.12 Lumentum
11.13 STMicroelectronics
11.14 Rohm
11.15 Macom
11.16 GaN Systems
11.17 Neophotonics
11.18 Broadcom
11.19 Cree
11.20 ON Semiconductor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jon8w6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets