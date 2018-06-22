Global Compounded Resins Market Report 2018

The global barley market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Compounded Resins Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of thermoplastic polymers, thermosetting polymers, and elastomers across various end-user industries including automotive and aerospace, household goods, construction and infrastructure, electrical and electronics industry.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for plastic materials in automotive industry. The extensive use of plastic materials in the automotive industry is the prime driver of the global compounded resins market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing production capacities and installation of new compounding plants. The increasing demand from end-user industries, especially automotive, has propelled the market vendors to start new production or expand their existing production line for meeting the increasing demand of compounded resins.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuation in crude oil prices. The basic raw material for compounded resins or polymers are derived from crude oil. Consequently, fluctuations in crude oil prices impact the manufacturing cost of resins, eventually, impacting the growth of the market adversely in the forthcoming years.



Key vendors

Schulman

BASF

DowDuPont

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

RTP Company

SABIC

Solvay

