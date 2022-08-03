Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: New Shapewear Introduces Ultra-Lightweight Fabric and Targets Ultra-Firm Control

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compression wear and shapewear market is expected to grow from $4.15 billion in 2021 to $4.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The compression wear and shapewear market is expected to grow to $5.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players in the compression wear and shapewear market are 2XU Pty. Ltd., Acme-McCrary Corporation., Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, CWX, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Leonisa S.A., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Nike Inc., Triumph International, Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal America Inc.

The compression wear and shapewear market consists of sales of compression wear and shapewear by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed particularly to keep the body in a certain position. The compression wear and shapewear are tight-fitted garments. The elastic property of shapewear provides compression, improves posture, and back straighter and firmer. The shapewear helps to walk and sit and reduces excessive tension on the back, especially for those who sit for extended periods.

The main product types of compression wear and shapewear are compression wear and shapewear. Compression wear is tight-fitted clothing worn around the skin. The market is further segmented into male and female depending upon the individual wearing it. The distribution segment consists of multi-retail stores, specialty stores, and online channels. The market is segmented by application into performance and recovery and body shaping and lifestyle depending on the type of body.

North America was the largest region in the compression wear and shapewear market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the compression wear and shapewear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The compression wear and shapewear market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides compression wear and shapewear market statistics, including compression wear and shapewear industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a compression wear and shapewear market share, detailed compression wear and shapewear market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the compression wear and shapewear industry. This compression wear and shapewear market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Rapid urbanization is significantly contributing to the growth of the compression wear and shapewear market. Urbanization refers to the population movement from rural to an urban setting and increasing human population densities in urban areas. Growth in urbanization is increasing the awareness of the urban population for fitness consciousness and participation in sports activities and this will further drive the adoption of compression wear and shapewear.

For instance, according to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations, 68% of the world's population i.e., 2.5 billion people are projected to live in urban areas by 2050. Therefore, rapid urbanization will propel the growth of the compression wear and shapewear market.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the compression wear and shapewear market. Major players are focusing on designing innovative technological products to meet consumer demands and preferences. Technologies such as bonding, compression technology, and laser cutting have changed shapewear by removing seams, hems, and bulky fastenings. The new shapewear introduces ultra-lightweight fabric and targets and targets ultra-firm control.

In October 2021, The Blackstone Group, a US-based company acquired Spanx Inc. for an amount of $1.2 billion. This acquisition helps Spanx to speed up instant digital transformation and powerful online presence within the e-commerce channel, grow its global footprint, and fuel its dedication to making innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories. Spanx Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures shaping briefs and leggings.

The countries covered in the compression wear and shapewear market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Characteristics

3. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Compression Wear And Shapewear

5. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Compression Wear

Shapewear

6.2. Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Male

Female

6.3. Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Performance And Recovery

Body Shaping And Lifestyle

6.4. Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Multi-Retail Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Channels

7. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

