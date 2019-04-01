Global Compressors Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Adoption of Rental Model for Compressor Procurement
Apr 01, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compressors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The compressors market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
Traditionally, gas turbines were used for mechanical drive compressors. The use of gas turbines resulted in environmental concerns due to the high emission of greenhouse gas. Many industries are adopting these electrically-driven energy-efficient compressors. Similarly, to reduce the overall operating expenditure (OPEX) in highly volatile industries such as oil and gas, mining and metals, and chemical and petrochemical, are increasingly adopting these energy-efficient compressors.
The process and discrete industries have a large installed base of different types of compressors. These compressors include a large number of conventional compressors in these industries. The aging infrastructure has increased the need for upgrading these conventional compressors to energy-efficient compressors.
Market Overview
Increasing demand from HVAC application
Compressors are used in HVAC equipment to compress refrigerant gas and convert hot gas into the high-pressure hot gas. The major factors driving the growth of the global HVAC market are the development of energy-efficient systems, increasing construction activities, as well as the growing smart homes market. As compressors find major utilities in air conditioning systems, the growing demand for HVAC is expected to drive the global compressors market during the forecast period.
Uncertainty in crude oil prices
Crude oil prices have a direct impact on the price of by-products such as gasoline and lubricants. The price slump forced upstream oil and gas companies to roll back or postpone their planned investment until the prices recovered. Therefore, oil and gas companies are cautious in future investments. particularly in large-scale projects. Most of the companies are investing carefully in large-scale projects and waiting for soil prices to stabilize.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Process industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising demand for oil-free compressors
- Increasing adoption of rental model for compressor procurement
- Increasing focus on big data analytics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Copco AB
- Danfoss A/S
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Ingersoll-Rand plc
- Siemens
- Sulzer Ltd
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4h7jv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
