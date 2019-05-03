Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market to Witness Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging New Application Areas (2019-2023 Report)

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CAM market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2018 to USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The CAM market is driven by various factors, such as the need for enhancing machine efficiency, increasing the production quality, and reducing material wastage. However, high set up and operational cost can hinder the growth of the market.

Major vendors offering CAM solution and services across the globe include Autodesk (US), Dassault Systmes (France), Hexagon (Sweden), Siemens (Germany), 3D Systems (US), and more. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the CAM market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



High Tech segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



With time, manufacturers recognized the importance of implementing smart manufacturing technologies, as it enables them to enhance the consistency and efficiency of manufacturing, thereby, enabling organizations to deliver an enhanced quality product.



High-tech industry verticals include enterprises working in various fields, such as semiconductor, telecommunications, computing and network, technology suppliers, security, control and instrumentation, and contract manufacturing services among others. Enterprises have realized the benefits offered by CAM solution and are adopting it for faster manufacturing of products.



Among component, solution segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



The ability of CAM technology to reduce the time required to design and prototype rapidly without reconfiguring or retooling the manufacturing line is increasing the deployment of CAM solution among varied industry vertical. CAM solution ensure organizations that mission-critical machines will be maintained appropriately and also enhances its efficiency thereby producing quality products.



The CAM solution empowers various stakeholders in an organization, including machinists, designers, and engineers, to carry out their tasks effectively, thereby reducing the overall time taken in the manufacturing of a product.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for CAM solution and services. Additionally, the need for tailored products in manufacturing, high-tech, and energy and utilities industries is increasing the adoption of CAM software and services among the enterprises in the region.

Economies in APAC, such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the CAM solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, Europe is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market

4.2 Market By Industry Vertical and Country (2018)

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Robotic Technologies Going Mainstream

5.2.1.2 Enhancing Visibility Into Business Operations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Setup and Operating Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging New Application Areas

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Emerging Industry Application Trends

5.3.1 Prosthodontics

5.3.2 Fashion and Lifestyle

5.3.3 Prosthetics and Orthotics

5.4 Case Study

5.4.1 Dassault Systmes

5.4.2 Delux MFG. Co.



6 Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Growing Focus of Organizations on Improving and Automating Manufacturing Processes to Drive the Demand for CAM Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Training and Education

6.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Certified Courses for Improving Knowledge of Professionals to Drive the Growth of Training and Educational Services

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.1 Focus of Organizations on Enhancing the Productivity of Machines to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Demand for Integrated Solutions Through Which Product Designing, Analysis, and Manufacturing Can Be Done to Drive the Adoption of CAM Solution Among Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Need for Cost-Effective Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Solution Across Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Security Concerns Among Large Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises CAM Solution

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solution



9 Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Growing Demand Among Automakers to Reduce Production Time Driving the Adoption of CAM Solution in the Automotive Industry Vertical

9.3 Aerospace and Defense

9.3.1 Growing Need Among Enterprises to Produce High Precision Components With Material Consistency Driving the Adoption of Solution in the Aerospace and Defense Industry Vertical

9.4 Industrial Equipment

9.4.1 Growing Focus of Organizations on Making Highly Reliable Uniform Products to Boost the Demand for Solution in the Industrial Equipment Industry Vertical

9.5 High-Tech

9.5.1 Growing Need for High-Tech Products With Rapid Advancements in Technology to Drive the Growth of Solution in the High-Tech Industry Vertical

9.6 Medical Devices and Components

9.6.1 Increasing Need for Building Advanced Medical Equipment With Required Hygiene and Meeting Health Safety Regulations to Drive the Demand for CAM Solution in the Medical Devices and Components Industry Vertical

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.7.1 Growing Need for Creating Flexible, Innovative, and Precise Manufacturing Process to Drive the Growth of Solution in the Energy and Utilities Industry Vertical

9.8 Others



10 Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Optimal Use of Resources to Produce High-Quality Products to Drive the Growth of Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Deployment of Solution for Automating the Manufacturing Process to Fuel the Growth of CAM Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Need for Improving the Efficiency of Machines to Drive the Adoption of Solution and Services in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Demand for Rapid Industrial Automation to Propel the Growth of Market in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Focus on Avoiding Unexpected Downtime to Encourage the Deployment of Solution in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.1.1 Increasing Investments By Organizations in the Arena of CAM Solution to Drive the Adoption of Technologies

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Growing Need Among Manufacturing Stakeholders to Adopt Automated Techniques to Fuel the Growth of Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in China

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Need for Rapid Prototyping of Products Among Manufacturers to Drive the Adoption of Solution in Japan

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Need for Advanced Controlling System for CNC to Drive the Growth of Market in Ksa

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Growth of Market in South Africa

10.5.3 United Arab Emirates

10.5.3.1 Digital Transformation for Industrial Innovation to Boost the Adoption of CAM Solution and Services in UAE

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Benefits of Advanced Manufacturing Techniques to Drive the Adoption of Solution and Services in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Need for Reducing Labor Cost Involved in Production to Boost the Growth of Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

11.2.2 Business Expansions

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.2 Hexagon

12.3 Dassault Systmes

12.4 Siemens

12.5 3D Systems

12.6 HCL

12.7 BobCAD-CAM

12.8 CNC Software

12.9 PTC

12.10 Open Mind Technologies

12.11 DP Technology

12.12 MecSoft

12.13 Solidcam

12.14 NTT Data Engineering Systems Corporation

12.15 ZWSOFT

12.16 SmartCAMcnc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45soe4

