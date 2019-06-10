Global Computer Monitors Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Strong Product Portfolio Catapults Dell to the Leadership Position

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Monitors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Computer Monitors in volume (Thousand Units) and value (US$ Million).

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Computer Monitors: Becoming More Advanced, Competitive and Compelling for Long-term Survival

Computer Monitor Technology over the Years

Computer Monitors Continue to Witness Decline in Shipments

Rapid Penetration of Handheld Devices: Fundamental Factor Causing Shipments Decline

Sales of Notebook PCs Surpass Desktop PCs, Hampers Demand for Computer Monitors

Other Major Factors Responsible for the Decline in PCs and PC Monitor Shipments

Longer PC Replacement Cycle

Latest Version Windows Fail to Revive Falling PC Shipments

Desktop Virtualization

Mobile Computing

The BYOD Culture

Global Market Outlook



2. COMPETITION

Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG Electronics & Samsung: The Dominant Players

Strong Product Portfolio Catapults Dell to the Leadership Position

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

What Does it Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Innovation is the Name of the Game

Distributors Play a Key Role in the Competitive War

Innovative Marketing Strategy: A Crucible for Sustenance

Changing Product Mix to Suit Consumer Requirements

Intense Competition: A Significant Barrier for New Entrants

Distribution Channels for Computer Monitors



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Feature-Rich and High-End PC Monitors Drive Growth in Value Sales

The 34 PC Monitor to Become the Norm for Next-Generation Monitors

Monitors with 4K Resolution Witness Steady Penetration

The 16:9 Aspect Ratio Gives Way to the Wider 21:9 Aspect Ratio in PC Monitors

The 2560x1440 Resolution Monitors Gain Massive Traction

Despite Cannibalization by Alternative Technologies, LCD Monitors Continue to Sustain Demand

TFT-LCD Panels: The Dominant Technology in LCD Monitors

LCDs Bid Adieu to Legacy CCFL Backlighting, Embrace LEDs

LED Technology vs. CCFL Backlighting

Superior Attributes of LED Monitors Drive Replacement of LCD Monitors

Future LED Technologies with Potential Use in Monitors

WLED Monitors to Witness Higher Adoption among Organizations

OLED Monitors: A Potent Threat for LED Monitors?

Innovative and Advanced PC Monitors: Spearheading Value Growth in the Near Term

Curved-Screen Monitors Redefine Viewing Experience

Curved PC Monitors to Gain More Demand than Curved TV Displays

All-in-Ones with 34 Curved Displays to Rise in Number

Curved 4K Monitors: Technology of the Future

Creative Desktop: A Game Changer

Future PC Monitors to be Lower-Cost, Thinner Plastic Displays with Very High Resolutions

Research Focuses on LE-OFETs for Flexible Paper-Thin Screens

3M's Quantum Dot Film Facilitates Thinner & Sharper Displays

Innovations Transform Consumer Viewing Experience on PCs

uTouch to Convert LCD Monitors into Touchscreens

5K PC Monitors: A Revolution in Clarity and Image Quality

Touch PC Monitors: The World at Your Finger Tips

Screenless Displays to Replace Touchscreens

Vertical Orientation for Desktop Monitors: The Next Big Thing in PC Monitors?

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced PC Monitors: Company Name, Model Name, and Noteworthy Features

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Gaming Monitors: Company Name, Model Name, and Noteworthy Features

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced PC Monitors with 4K Resolution: Company Name, Model Name, and Noteworthy Features

Other Novel PC Monitor Offerings from Leading Players

Dell U21717D Monitor

Dell UP3017Q OLED Monitor

Dell UltraSharp UZ2315H

Dell UP2414Q

Samsung S32D850T

Ultrawide Monitors for PC Gamers by Samsung

AOC U2870VQE Monitor

4k Gaming Monitors from Acer

Philips 272G5DYEB

BenQ GW2750

Philips 272P4

Dell UltraSharp UP3214Q Ultra HD Monitor

BenQ BL2411PT

BenQ BL3201PT

HP DreamColor Z27x

BenQ GL2450

Samsung S24D590PL

Acer H276HL

AOC E1759Fwu

Asus ROG Swift PG278Q

Acer B346CK and Acer B346CK Monitors

The Declining PC Monitors Market is Betting Big on Gaming Monitors

High Resolution & Higher Aspect Ratio Monitors for Gaming



4. DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

From CRT Display to LEDs to OLEDs: An Evolutionary Scan

LCD Color Displays: The Dominant Display Technology, for the Present

LCDs: Mode of Operation

LC Panel: Composition

LCD Monitors: Modes of Mounting

Desktop

VESA Mount

Rack Mount

Fixed

Stowable

Panel Mount

Open Frame

A Maturing LED Backlighting Market

Next-gen Cars to Provide Growth Opportunities for Display Innovations

Microdisplays: Facilitating Major Display Developments in Virtual Reality

Paper-thin Displays (PTDs): Superior Attributes over LCD, LED and OLEDs to Drive Penetration

The Future Belongs to Paper-Thin Flexible Displays

Application of Flexible Display Based on the Display Size

VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPorts: Evolution of Display Interface Technologies

DisplayPort Compared with Other Display Interface Technologies (DVI and HDMI)

DisplayPort: The Next Generation Display Interface Technology



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Computer Monitors: A Prelude

Key Features of Computer Monitors

Refresh Rates

Response Time

Resolution

Panels

Connections

Advanced Features in Computer Monitors/Displays

Power Saving

Touch Screen

Integrated Accessories

Curved Designs

Glossy Screen

Directional Screen

3D

Tablet Screens

Primary Considerations while Selecting Computer Monitors

Classification Basis

Color Competence

Size of the Monitor

Resolution

Frequency

Signal Type

Technology

Types of Computer (PC) Monitors

CRT Monitors

LCD Monitors

CCFL backlit LCD monitors

LED-backlit LCD Monitors

Monochrome and Color LCD Monitors

Transmissive, Reflective and Transflective LCDs

Active and Passive Displays

Zero-Power Displays

OLED Monitors

Plasma Display



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Zowie Launches Zowie XL2411P Monitor in India

Samsung Electronics America Rolls Out 49-inch CHG90 Monitor

NVIDIA Launches 4K G-SYNC HDR Displays for Gaming Monitors

BenQ Introduces Technicolor-Certified PD2500Q Desktop Monitor for Professionals

ViewSonic Launches XG2530 Gaming Monitor

Acer Rolls Out Predator X27 & Predator Z271UV

ViewSonic Introduces VX4380-4K UHD Monitor

Dell Launches UP3017Q Consumer OLED PC Monitor

ViewSonic Introduces VP2768 WQHD Monitor

ViewSonic Introduces VP2785-4K UHD Monitor

Dell Introduces New 55 and 86 Size Monitors

ViewSonic Unveils VX2781-UC, VP3268-4K and VP3881 Monitors

Samsung Launches Samsung CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor

NEC Display Solutions Europe Introduces EX341R Curved PC Monitor

IIYAMA Introduces Red Eagle and Black Hawk Monitors

BenQ Introduces ZOWIE XL2411P Monitor

BenQ Unveils ZOWIE XL2546 Gaming Monitor

BENQ Rolls Out RL2455T & RL2755T ZOWIE Console e-Sports Monitors

BenQ Rolls Out PD2710QC Designer Monitor

Acer Launches Predator Z301CT Monitor

ViewSonic Launches VP2771 WQHD Monitor

LG Electronics Rolls Out HDR-Compatible UHD 4K Monitor

ViewSonic Introduces VP2468 & XG2703-GS Gaming Monitors

AOC Introduces AOC Agon AG271QX

Acer Rolls Out BM320 4K UHD Monitor

Acer Unveils USB-C Monitor

Samsung Expand its Curved Monitor Line with CF591, CF391 and CF390 Monitors

Dell Expands Latitude Family of Monitors with New OLED Based Display

Lenovo Introduces ThinkVision X24 Pro Monitor

Acer Expands Monitor Line with Introduction of H7, XR342CK and R1 Series Monitors

LG Launches High-Definition Displays

EIZO GmbH Upgrades its LMM0804 and LMM0802 Large Monitor

LG Introduces 4K and UltraWide Monitors

NEC Display Introduces MultiSync MDC212C2 Monitor

NEC Upgrades MULTISYNC EA SERIES 27 and 30 Inch Monitors with IPS Panels

NEC Launches MultiSync E233WM Widescreen Desktop Monitor

EIZO Launches FlexScan EV2750 IPS Monitor

Planar Introduces New Selector Tools for Touch Screen and Desktop Monitors

EIZO Launches FORIS FS2735 Gaming Monitor

EIZO RadiForce RX850 8 Megapixel Monitor

BenQ Launches XR3501 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung Unveils SE370 Computer Monitor with Wireless Mobile Charging Capabilities

ViewSonic Launches VP2780-4K Line of Ultra HD Monitors

ViewSonic Unveils 28-inch VG2847Smh LED

Full HD Monitor

HP Adds 5K, VR and a 4K Displays to its Monitor Product Portfolio

EIZO Introduces Full-HD DuraVision FDF2306W Monitor Display

EIZO Introduces ColorEdge CS270

color management monitor

Acer launches Predator Gaming PC with 4K UHD and Curved UltraWide QHD Display Panels

Acer Introduces Curved 34-inch Ultra Wide Monitor Display

EIZO Incorporates IMAGICA's 3D LUT Data into its ColorEdge CG248-4K and CG318-4K Monitors

Samsung Unveils Three New Curved PC Monitor Displays

BenQ Introduces XL2730Z

Professional Gaming Monitor

EIZO Unveils ColorEdge CG248-4K Ultra HD Monitor

Acer Launches Acer H257HU WQHD Monitor in US Market

Samsung Introduces Sharp SE790C Monitor Display



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Apple Receives Occupancy Permits for New Apple Park Headquarters

Apple Announces $30 Billion CAPEX Project to Expand American Operations

Samsung Launches Samsung Experience Store in Toronto

Leyard Expands Hillsboro Facility

Fujitsu, Lenovo and DBJ to Establish PC Joint Venture

Polaroid Teams Up with Powerful Technologies to Expand Operations in India

LG Electronics Relocates European Headquarters to Germany from the UK

LG Electronics Consolidates Production Units in Poland

Royal Philips Spins Off Lighting Business

Leyard Invests on New Digital Displays Production Plant in Slovakia

Leyard Acquires Planar Systems



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



