Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Arzon Solar, BSQ Solar, Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic, Magpower, Saint-Augustin Canada Electric & San'an Optoelectronics

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global concentrated photovoltaic systems market to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising patent filings. The global concentrated photovoltaic systems market has witnessed increased expenditure by vendors on R&D activities, leading to product innovation and rise in conversion efficiency. The increased investment in renewables worldwide, especially solar and wind, is expected drive the global concentrated photovoltaic systems market. The market is expected to witness the development of products during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of CPV systems. CPV systems generate approximately two to three times more energy per module area than solar PV systems. The CPV technology is best suited for very sunny, desert-like locations with high solar irradiation. These are similar to solar PV as both employ solar cells that convert sunlight into electricity.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining cost of solar PV modules. Though CPV systems offer many advantages over flat panel solar PV systems, one of the major challenges for the CPV technology is the decline in solar PV module prices. This has caused many CPV manufacturing companies to enter bankruptcy, or be acquired by larger firms, or shift to manufacturing of solar PV modules. This has made the solar PV market regain focus.
Key vendors
- Arzon Solar
- BSQ Solar
- Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic Technology
- Magpower
- Saint-Augustin Canada Electric
- San'an Optoelectronics
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- HCPV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- LCPV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising patent filings
- Hybrid CPV systems
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arzon Solar
- BSQ Solar
- Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic Technology
- Magpower
- Saint-Augustin Canada Electric
- San'an Optoelectronics
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2x2n4r/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-concentrated-photovoltaic-systems-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-arzon-solar-bsq-solar-guangdong-redsolar-photovoltaic-magpower-saint-augustin-canada-electric--sanan-optoelectronics-300619481.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article