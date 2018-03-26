Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Arzon Solar, BSQ Solar, Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic, Magpower, Saint-Augustin Canada Electric & San'an Optoelectronics

The global concentrated photovoltaic systems market to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rising patent filings. The global concentrated photovoltaic systems market has witnessed increased expenditure by vendors on R&D activities, leading to product innovation and rise in conversion efficiency. The increased investment in renewables worldwide, especially solar and wind, is expected drive the global concentrated photovoltaic systems market. The market is expected to witness the development of products during the forecast period.



According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of CPV systems. CPV systems generate approximately two to three times more energy per module area than solar PV systems. The CPV technology is best suited for very sunny, desert-like locations with high solar irradiation. These are similar to solar PV as both employ solar cells that convert sunlight into electricity.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining cost of solar PV modules. Though CPV systems offer many advantages over flat panel solar PV systems, one of the major challenges for the CPV technology is the decline in solar PV module prices. This has caused many CPV manufacturing companies to enter bankruptcy, or be acquired by larger firms, or shift to manufacturing of solar PV modules. This has made the solar PV market regain focus.



Key vendors

Arzon Solar

BSQ Solar

Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic Technology

Magpower

Saint-Augustin Canada Electric

San'an Optoelectronics

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

HCPV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

LCPV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising patent filings

Hybrid CPV systems

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arzon Solar

BSQ Solar

Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic Technology

Magpower

Saint-Augustin Canada Electric

San'an Optoelectronics

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2x2n4r/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-concentrated-photovoltaic-systems-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-arzon-solar-bsq-solar-guangdong-redsolar-photovoltaic-magpower-saint-augustin-canada-electric--sanan-optoelectronics-300619481.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

