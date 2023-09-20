Global Concrete Materials Industry Report 2023: A $350+ Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Key Players - CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Heidelbergcement, Holcim Group, & Shay Murtagh Precast

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Materials Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concrete materials market is expected to grow from $305.72 billion in 2022 to $314.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. The concrete materials market is expected to grow to $350.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

This concrete materials market report offers a comprehensive perspective, providing in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future outlook. Anticipated growth in the construction sector is set to drive the concrete materials market in the near future. The construction industry encompasses activities related to infrastructure development, including building, renovation, restoration, and maintenance.

Concrete materials possess key attributes like high strength, durability, cost-effectiveness, inertness, and versatility, making them ideal for a wide range of construction applications. These include dams, residential and commercial buildings, roads, driveways, marine structures, culverts, sewers, and foundations.

For example, in 2021, the annual construction sector in the United Kingdom experienced a remarkable 12.7% increase compared to the previous year. Notably, in December 2021, monthly construction output surged by 2.0%, primarily driven by a 3.5% rise in new projects. Furthermore, the construction industry's quarterly production in Q4 2021 saw a 1.0% increase compared to Q3, driven by both new work (1.1%) and repair and maintenance (0.8%). This robust growth in the construction sector is a significant driver for the concrete materials market.

Innovation is a prominent trend in the concrete materials market, with major companies focusing on developing innovative products to enhance their market position. For instance, in February 2020, Mexico-based concrete materials manufacturer Cemex introduced ready-mixed concrete, a CarbonNeutral product, featuring the Vertua low carbon concrete range. This range offers the option to offset residual CO2 by introducing an innovative geopolymer cement solution in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol.

Additionally, in August 2021, Vulcan Materials Company, a US-based construction materials manufacturer and distributor, acquired US Concrete Inc., further expanding its presence and commitment to innovation in the aggregates industry. US Concrete Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of concrete and heavy construction materials.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the concrete materials market in 2022, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. 

Major players in the concrete materials market are

  • CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
  • CRH Plc.
  • Heidelbergcement AG
  • Holcim Group
  • Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd.
  • Sika AG
  • Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co KG
  • Laing O Rourke PPC Ltd.
  • Forterra Plc.
  • Cementir Holding S.p.A.
  • Vicat SA
  • Adbri Limited
  • Broco Aerated Concrete Industry PT
  • JSW Cement Ltd.
  • R.W. Sidley Inc.
  • Saint Gobain
  • Quikrete Holdings Inc.
  • Xella Group
  • ACC Limited
  • UltraTech Cement Limited
  • Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.
  • China National Building Material Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Concrete Materials Market Characteristics

3. Concrete Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Concrete Materials Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Concrete Materials Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Concrete Materials Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Concrete Materials Market

5. Concrete Materials Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Concrete Materials Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Concrete Materials Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Concrete Materials Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Concrete Materials Market, Segmentation By Concrete Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Ready-Mix Concrete
  • Precast Products
  • Precast Elements

6.2. Global Concrete Materials Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Reinforced Concrete
  • Non-Reinforced Concrete

6.3. Global Concrete Materials Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Roads And Highways
  • Tunnels
  • Residential Buildings
  • Non-Residential Buildings
  • Dams And Power Plants
  • Mining
  • Other End-User Industries

7. Concrete Materials Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Concrete Materials Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Concrete Materials Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

