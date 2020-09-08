Global Concrete Pumps Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type and Industrial Verticals

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Pumps Market by Type and Industrial Verticals: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The concrete pumps market was valued at $3,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,853.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. A concrete pump is equipment utilized for transferring the liquid concrete by pumping operation through pipelines over considerable distances. Its types include truck-mounted, trailer-mounted, stationary, and specialized concrete pumps. The truck-mounted concrete pumps are mostly used for the large construction projects, as they are specially designed for pumping concrete at high volumes.



Factors such as surge in demand for truck-mounted concrete pumps, increase in demand for concrete sustainable infrastructure, the rise in urbanization coupled with increase in industrialization in developing countries, and surge in construction activities are the key factors, which drive the growth of the global concrete pumps market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has enforced many companies in the global concrete pumps market to halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This halt in operations directly impacts the revenue flow of the concrete pumps market supply chain. In addition, implementation of lockdown and the need to maintain social distancing during this pandemic has resulted in dearth of manpower, which, in turn, has negatively impacted the market revenue. Furthermore, volatile economic conditions in Latin America hinder market growth.



On the contrary, technical advancements and development of low-emission, fuel-efficient concrete pumps are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.



The global concrete pumps market is segmented into type, industrial verticals, and region. By type, the market is categorized into truck-mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Depending on industrial vertical, it is fragmented into industrial, commercial, and domestic. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in funding by the government agencies and rise in focus to develop infrastructure in this region.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging concrete pumps market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the concrete pumps market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions are provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global concrete pumps market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within concrete pumps market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the concrete pumps market industry.

KEY PLAYERS

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Alliance Concrete Pumps

Concord Concrete Pumps

DY Concrete Pumps

Junjin

Liebherr

PCP Group

Sany

Schwing Stetter

Sebhsa

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.1.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.2. Market Player Positioning, 2019

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Low to Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Low to Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Low to Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate to High Intensity of Rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate to High Threat of Substitution

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Industry Pain Point Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.7. Covid 19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Concrete Pumps Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2. Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Stationary Concrete Pumps

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Specialized Concrete Pumps

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5. Global Concrete Pumps Market, by Industrial Verticals

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Industrial Verticals

5.2. Industrial

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Domestic

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6. Concrete Pumps Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Ajax Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executive

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.2. Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc.

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executive

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.3. Concord Concrete Pumps

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executive

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.4. Dy Concrete Pumps Inc.

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executive

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.5. Junjin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executive

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.6. Liebherr-International AG

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executive

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Operating Business Segments

7.6.5. Product Portfolio

7.6.6. Research and Development Expenses

7.6.7. Business Performance

7.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Premier Concrete Pumping Ltd.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executive

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.8. Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executive

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Research and Development Expenses

7.8.7. Business Performance

7.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Schwing Stetter GmbH

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executive

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Sebhsa

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executive

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Product Portfolio



