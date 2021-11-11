Global Condensing Unit Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Danfoss, Voltas and Emerson Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Condensing Unit Market Size, Share & Trends, By Product Type (Air-Cooled Condensing Unit, Water-Cooled Condensing Unit, And Evaporative Condensing Unit), By Component, By Function, By Application, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing adoption of condensing units in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



The global condensing unit market size is expected to reach USD 43.75 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for replacement of industrial refrigeration systems due to need for improved energy-efficient, low operating-cost condensing units are major factors expected to drive market growth.



Increasing infrastructure expenditure, growing demand for condensing units from various sectors such as cold storages and food and beverage processing, and refrigerated warehouses is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global condensing units market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the air-cooled condensing unit segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global non-thermal processing market in 2020. The evaporative condensing unit segment is expected to register significantly high revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the component segments, the compressor segment accounted for a substantially large revenue share in 2020.

Among the function segments, the air conditioning segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The refrigeration segment is expected to register considerably high revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its increasing adoption of condensing units in cold storages.

Among the application segments, the commercial segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020. The industrial application segment is expected to register a considerably high revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific condensing unit market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

condensing unit market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The North America market accounted for the second largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing consumption of the product in various industries.

market accounted for the second largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing consumption of the product in various industries. Europe market is expected register the second-highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

market is expected register the second-highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Companies profiled in the market report include Danfoss, Voltas, GEA Group, Emerson Electric Company, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Carrier Corporation, SCM Frigo, Heatcraft Worldwide refrigeration, Bitzer, and Officine Mario Dorin. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Condensing Unit Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in the Condensing Unit Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Condensing Unit Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Condensing Unit Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for condensing units in developing nations

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand from commercial and industrial sectors

4.2.2.3. Escalating demand from the cold storage and warehousing industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms on usage of refrigerants

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Condensing Unit Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Air-Cooled Condensing Unit

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.3. Water-Cooled Condensing Unit

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.4. Evaporative Condensing Unit

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Chapter 6. Condensing Unit Market By Component Insights & Trends

6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Compressor

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.3. Fan

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.4. Condensing Coil

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Chapter 7. Condensing Unit Market By Function Insights & Trends

7.1. Function Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Air-conditioning

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.3. Refrigeration

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.4. Heat Pump

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Chapter 8. Condensing Unit Market By Application Insights & Trends

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

8.2. Residential

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.4. Industrial

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.5. Others

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Chapter 9. Condensing Unit Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Danfoss

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Voltas

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. GEA Group

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Emerson Electric Company

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Baltimore Aircoil Company

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Technology Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Carrier Corporation

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Technology Insights

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. SCM Frigo

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Technology Insights

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Technology Insights

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Bitzer

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Technology Insights

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Officine Mario Dorin

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Technology Insights

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olf8h9?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

