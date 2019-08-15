Global Condom Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024: Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
The condom market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2024.
The growth of online stores, which sell condoms, sensual lingerie, and sexual lubricants has grown up significantly, thereby providing a wide scope for vendors to manufacture and promote sexual wellness products. The promotion of the concept of safe sex using condoms through social media is contributing to the increased sale of condoms via online channels. Further, the emergence of innovative designs such as heaxagonal condoms and growing popularity of female condom is driving the global condom market growth.
The female condom market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 20182024, thereby increasing the scope for the growth of the global condom market. An open attitude toward women sexuality, the increasing participation of women in sexual adventures, and an increase in the awareness of women's sexual rights are driving the female condom market. With organizations actively seeking to commercialize the scale of production and usage of female condoms, the market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.
Key Vendor Analysis
The competitive scenario in the condom market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present situation is forcing vendors to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The market is moderately fragmented with many global players providing condoms with high functionality and designs. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.
Key Vendors
- Church & Dwight
- LifeStyles Holdco
- Okamoto Industries
- Reckitt Benckiser
Other Prominent Manufacturers
- BILLY BOY (MAPA)
- Convex Latex
- Cupid Ltd.
- Fuji Latex
- HBM Group
- HLL Lifecare Ltd.
- Innova Quality
- IXu
- Karex Berhad
- LELO
- MTLC Latex
- Sagami Rubber Industries
- Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.
- Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.
- Silk Parasol
- StaySafe Condoms
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- Tianjin Condombao
- VERU (The Female Health Company)
- Innolatex Ltd.
- Nulatex
- Tianjin Human Care Latex Corp.
- Bally
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market At A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Production Process
7.3 Additives
7.3.1 Flavor Coatings
7.3.2 Spermicide
7.3.3 Lubricants
7.4 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.4.1 Economic Development
7.4.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
7.4.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Awareness Driven by Sex Education Programs
8.1.2 Growing Prevalence of STIs
8.1.3 Increasing Efforts towards Family Planning & Birth Control
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability of Female Condoms
8.2.2 Availability of Several Substitutes
8.2.3 Rise in Product Counterfeiting
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.2 Innovative Condom Designs
8.3.3 Increasing Popularity of Female Condoms
9 Value Chain
9.1 Overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers
9.2.3 Manufacturers
9.2.4 Distributors/Dealers
9.2.5 Retailers
9.2.6 End-user
10 Global Condom Market
10.1 Market Overview
10.1.1 Historical Data 20142017
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.1.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment
10.2 Five Forces Analysis
11 By Product
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Male Condoms
11.4 Female Condoms
12 By Material Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Latex Condoms
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments
12.4 Non-latex Condoms
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.2 Market by Sub-products
12.4.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments
13 By End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Branded condoms
13.4 Institutional condoms
14 Pricing Analysis
14.1 Pricing Analysis For Consumers And Institutional Buyers
14.1.1 Overview
15 By Distribution Channels
15.1 Market Overview
15.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
15.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores
15.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites
16 By Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Overview
