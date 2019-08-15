Global Condom Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024: Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Condom Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The condom market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2024.



The growth of online stores, which sell condoms, sensual lingerie, and sexual lubricants has grown up significantly, thereby providing a wide scope for vendors to manufacture and promote sexual wellness products. The promotion of the concept of safe sex using condoms through social media is contributing to the increased sale of condoms via online channels. Further, the emergence of innovative designs such as heaxagonal condoms and growing popularity of female condom is driving the global condom market growth.



The female condom market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 20182024, thereby increasing the scope for the growth of the global condom market. An open attitude toward women sexuality, the increasing participation of women in sexual adventures, and an increase in the awareness of women's sexual rights are driving the female condom market. With organizations actively seeking to commercialize the scale of production and usage of female condoms, the market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.



Key Vendor Analysis



The competitive scenario in the condom market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present situation is forcing vendors to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The market is moderately fragmented with many global players providing condoms with high functionality and designs. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.



Key Vendors

Church & Dwight

LifeStyles Holdco

Okamoto Industries

Reckitt Benckiser

Other Prominent Manufacturers

BILLY BOY (MAPA)

Convex Latex

Cupid Ltd.

Fuji Latex

HBM Group

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Innova Quality

IXu

Karex Berhad

LELO

MTLC Latex

Sagami Rubber Industries

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

Silk Parasol

StaySafe Condoms

STRATA Various Product Design

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

Tianjin Condombao

VERU (The Female Health Company)

Innolatex Ltd.

Nulatex

Tianjin Human Care Latex Corp.

Bally



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Production Process

7.3 Additives

7.3.1 Flavor Coatings

7.3.2 Spermicide

7.3.3 Lubricants

7.4 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.4.1 Economic Development

7.4.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.4.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Awareness Driven by Sex Education Programs

8.1.2 Growing Prevalence of STIs

8.1.3 Increasing Efforts towards Family Planning & Birth Control

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability of Female Condoms

8.2.2 Availability of Several Substitutes

8.2.3 Rise in Product Counterfeiting

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.3.2 Innovative Condom Designs

8.3.3 Increasing Popularity of Female Condoms



9 Value Chain

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers

9.2.3 Manufacturers

9.2.4 Distributors/Dealers

9.2.5 Retailers

9.2.6 End-user



10 Global Condom Market

10.1 Market Overview

10.1.1 Historical Data 20142017

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.1.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment

10.2 Five Forces Analysis



11 By Product

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Male Condoms

11.4 Female Condoms



12 By Material Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Latex Condoms

12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments

12.4 Non-latex Condoms

12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.2 Market by Sub-products

12.4.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments



13 By End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Branded condoms

13.4 Institutional condoms



14 Pricing Analysis

14.1 Pricing Analysis For Consumers And Institutional Buyers

14.1.1 Overview



15 By Distribution Channels

15.1 Market Overview

15.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution

15.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores

15.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites



16 By Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9h3a1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

