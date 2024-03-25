Global Conference to Draw 6G Blueprint for Future

NANJING, China, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Science and Technology Daily:

The Global 6G Conference 2024, themed "Better Together, Better Future", sponsored by FuTURE Mobile Communication Forum and Purple Mountain Laboratories, will be held in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, from April 16 to 18. The conference will gather global insights into 6G future development to accelerate its industrial development.

With the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) recently releasing the "Framework and Overall Objectives of the Future Development of IMT (international mobile communications) for 2030 and Beyond", 6G R&D has entered the next stage of development. Aiming to align with the ITU's roadmap, the conference will discuss the future blueprint of 6G technologies and business and promote global consensus before the launch of 6G standards.

As an international event covering a wide range of 6G fields and comprehensive content, the Global 6G Conference, held for three sessions, is not only a grand event for cutting-edge sci-tech communication, but also a bridge for enhancing international cooperation.

This year's conference agenda encompasses eight key frontiers: the integration of communications and AI, wireless integrated sensing and communication, space-air-ground integrated communication, 6G network architecture and key technology, technology trust and security, high-frequency wireless transmission and devices, potential business and applications, and innovations in new energy and materials.

The Advisory Committee and chairs of the conference boast a lineup of renowned scholars, including academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Engineering, members of the National Academy of Engineering, fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering, members of the German National Academy of Science and Engineering, and fellows of the Academy of Engineering, Singapore.

The conference will be co-organized by prominent international institutions, including 6G Flagship of Finland, the Fifth Generation Mobile Communications Promotion Forum (Japan), Future Communications Programme (Singapore), China Communications Standards Association, and China Institute of Communications.

Scientists and engineers from China, the U.S., UK, Germany, Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, India and other countries and regions will speak in-person/online, sharing their insights into the trajectory of 6G development.

Last year, the conference issued a document, "Global Promotion Initiative for 6G International Cooperation and Development", making two key recommendations for further global cooperation.

One suggestion is to establish a communication platform for unifying research endeavors, which will promote collaborative innovation, facilitate resource sharing, and achieve mutually beneficial global solutions.

The other is to explore new paradigms for global open cooperation. For example, this can involve securing financial support through multiple channels and mechanisms, as well as initiating international 6G cooperation projects.

In August 2023, the "Guidelines for the Application of 6G International Cooperation Projects" was released through the FuTURE Forum, attracting the attention of nearly 100 related institutions in almost 30 countries and regions.

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily