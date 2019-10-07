Global Confocal Microscopes Market Analysis and Forecasts Report, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Confocal Microscopes Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global confocal microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn in 2027 from US$ 929.03 Mn in 2018. The Confocal microscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by factors such as, favorable government policies and funding's for biological research and numerous application of confocal microscopy in bioimaging. However, high price of microscope and lack of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market.

A confocal microscope is an advanced version of the conventional forms of microscopes. The confocal microscope is comparatively a new system which helps in the optical sectioning of a 3D specimen without the need of any invasive method. Unlike the conventional microscope, a confocal one includes a pinhole, which eliminates out the extra light, which results in better image resolution. In the biomedical sciences, a prominent field of application of confocal microscopy includes imaging of fixed or living cells and tissues that have been labeled with one or more fluorescent probes.

Though the many advantage of confocal microscope the device is expensive to acquire. Also the maintenance cost of the device is high. Average service contract for the device is approximately US $ 120,000. This differs from company to company. The type of laser light used in confocal microscope for illumination, software plugins, objectives, filters, and incubator chamber increase the overall price of microscope.

To operate such expensive device trained professional are required. Companies supplying these devices provide the basic training required to operate. Still the lack of skilled professional to analyze the result of confocal microscopy is acting as hindrance for the growth of the confocal microscopy. Hence, high price as well as dearth of trained professionals for the handling of these devices is anticipated to hinder growth of the confocal microscopes market.

Global confocal microscopes were segmented by type and end user. The type segment was categorized as multi-photon microscopy and confocal disk spinning microscopy On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academics & research institute.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Global Confocal Microscopes Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Global Confocal Microscopes Market Landscape



4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

5. Global Confocal Microscopes Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Government Policies And Funding For Biological Research

5.1.2 Application Of Confocal Microscopy In Bio imaging

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Price And Lack Of Skilled Professional

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities Being Offered by Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Developing Techniques And Focus Of Players In Emerging Countries

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Confocal Microscopes Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Confocal Microscopes Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Confocal Microscopes Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players

7. Global Confocal Microscopes Market Analysis- by Type



7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Confocal Microscopes Market, By Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Multi-Photon Microscopy Market

7.4 Confocal Spinning Disk Microscopy Market

8. Global Confocal Microscopes Market Analysis- by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Confocal microscopes Market, By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Academics & Research Institute Market

8.4 Hospital Market

8.5 Diagnostic Laboratories Market

9. Confocal Microscopes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10. Confocal Microscopes Market- Industry Landscape



10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies in the Confocal Microscopes Market, 2016-2019

10.3 Organic Growth Strategies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Organic Growth Strategies in the Confocal Microscopes Market, 2016-2019 (%)

10.3.3 Product Launches & Development

10.3.4 Business Expansion

10.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Confocal Microscopes Market, 2016-2019 (%)

10.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.4 Agreements

11. Confocal Microscopes Market-Key Company Profiles

Carl Zeiss AG

Nikon Corporation

Bruker

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Keyence Corp



Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Confocal.nl

Oxford Instruments

Thorlabs, Inc.

