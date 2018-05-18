Global Connected Car Market 2017-2025: Infotainment, Connectivity, Telematics, and Aftermarket Connected Car Analysis

The 2018 connected car outlook offers a 360-degree perspective of the global connected car market, answering questions such as: Where are the avenues for growth opportunities? What trends are affecting the growth of the market in different regions? It discusses the outlook for technologies such as human-machine interface (HMI), vehicle-to-everything (V2X), Digital Assistants, and Infotainment OS, platforms and navigation related trends.

The research highlights market, technology, and regional trends so the reader will understand where opportunities await in the market. Top trends include data-enabled use cases, data monetization, voice recognition as HMI through personal assistants and the role of software defined cars. The forecasts for connected car unit shipments are provided from 2017 to 2025 along with penetration for HMI technologies such as gestures, digital instrument clusters, and head-up displays (HUDs). Global telematics subscribers have been forecast for the same period, along with the market share for automotive operating systems such as GENIVI Linux, QNX, Android, and Microsoft.

In this year's outlook, the top connected services, navigation, telematics, data monetization and IoT related trends have been analyzed by a research team. Aftermarket connected car solutions have also been featured. A specific section on HMI solutions from touch screens to voice recognition has been covered.

Auto IoT section features new technologies and developments such as data analytics and blockchain. Car companies are evolving from the business of merely manufacturing and selling cars, to providing related services and multi-modal mobility solutions to target new customers and future proof their business. This research service focuses on different service models, namely, mobility-as-a-service, connected services, aftersales service, and autonomous vehicle services.

Connected car features (infotainment, telematics, input and output HMI) across regions such as Europe, North America, Brazil, and China have been benchmarked. The research is split across domains such as infotainment, connectivity, telematics, and aftermarket connected car analysis. OEM solutions are benchmarked against infotainment systems, HMI solutions, and app-based models. Overall, the study includes multiple exhibits offering in-depth analysis of select OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and other value chain disruptors. Highlights from 2016, predictions for 2017, and a holistic view of the global connected car market are presented.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the major HMI and connected car market and technology trends?

Where are the major growth opportunities?

What are the top trends for each region?

How will the aftermarket participate in the connected car market?

OEM Benchmarks of HMI and Telematics services?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights

2017 Highlights-Predictions versus Actuals

Digital Assistants Grab the Limelight

Mercedes Benz User Experience (MBUX) for Infotainment

OEM Announcements and Updates

Automotive Data Monetisation Recommendations

Software Centric Cars and Automotive Cybersecurity-2018

2. Research Scope, Objective, Background and Methodology

Research Scope and Objectives

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. 2018 Connected Services Market Trends

Global Connected Cars Forecast

Global Embedded Telematics Unit Shipments Forecast

Connected Car-Regional Highlights

Effect of Connectivity in Futuristic Business Models

Comparison of OS Vendor & Tier-1 Integrator Duty Across Key IVI OS

Smartphone Interfacing Technologies

Tesla Example-Functions On-Demand Through OTA

Connected Car Trends-UBI OEM Partnerships

Connected Car Trends-Monetisation Platforms

Connected Car Trends-Scalable Infotainment Platform

Connected Car Trends-Platform for Connected Services

Connected Car Trends-End-to-End Vehicle Payment Platform

Connected Car Trends-Conversational Parking with ParkWHIZ

Connected Car Trends-Cellular V2X

Navigation Trends-HERE's Future Strategy

Navigation Trends-Mapping for Autonomous Vehicles

Connected Car Aftermarket Trends-Highlights from Key Participants

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Data Monetisation-Telematics Service Providers Solutions

Data Monetisation-Dealership Data

4. Automotive Digitalisation and IoT

IoT Ecosystem

Automotive IoT Platform-Solution Highlights

Cybersecurity Emerging from the Shadows at CES 2018

Irdeto's Cybersecurity Roadmap

Automotive Cybersecurity-End-to-End Solutions of Continental and Argus

Blockchain Platforms across Key Automotive Functional Areas

Blockchain in Used Car Market

5. HMI Market Trends

Global HMI Market Penetration-2017, 2018 and 2022

Major HMI Market Trends

HMI Related Trends-Multi Display (Blade System) and Networked Display

Touch, Haptic and Voice Interface Examples

Futuristic HMI-Audi Offering Touch Screen Interface

War of Digital Assistants

HMI Disruptor Play Highlights

BMW Virtual Assistant to Control the Ecosystem

Biometric Solutions-Automotive Industry

AI for Non Verbal Modalities-Gaze Detection

Denso and Blackberry Partner for Developing Integrated HMI Platform

Tesla Model 3 Case Study

AR and VR in Automotive Ecosystem

6. Benchmarking Analysis

European OEM App Integration Summary

North American OEM App Integration Summary

European OEM Telematics Services Summary

North American OEM Telematics Services Summary

Brazilian OEM Telematics Services Summary

Chinese OEM Telematics Services Summary

European OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis

North American OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Connected Car and Automotive Data Monetisation Companies

Growth Opportunity-Partnerships and Business Models

Connected Cars-Strategic Imperatives

8. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

9. Appendix



