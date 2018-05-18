Global Connected Car Market 2017-2025: Infotainment, Connectivity, Telematics, and Aftermarket Connected Car Analysis

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Connected Car Market Outlook, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2018 connected car outlook offers a 360-degree perspective of the global connected car market, answering questions such as: Where are the avenues for growth opportunities? What trends are affecting the growth of the market in different regions? It discusses the outlook for technologies such as human-machine interface (HMI), vehicle-to-everything (V2X), Digital Assistants, and Infotainment OS, platforms and navigation related trends.
The research highlights market, technology, and regional trends so the reader will understand where opportunities await in the market. Top trends include data-enabled use cases, data monetization, voice recognition as HMI through personal assistants and the role of software defined cars. The forecasts for connected car unit shipments are provided from 2017 to 2025 along with penetration for HMI technologies such as gestures, digital instrument clusters, and head-up displays (HUDs). Global telematics subscribers have been forecast for the same period, along with the market share for automotive operating systems such as GENIVI Linux, QNX, Android, and Microsoft.
In this year's outlook, the top connected services, navigation, telematics, data monetization and IoT related trends have been analyzed by a research team. Aftermarket connected car solutions have also been featured. A specific section on HMI solutions from touch screens to voice recognition has been covered.
Auto IoT section features new technologies and developments such as data analytics and blockchain. Car companies are evolving from the business of merely manufacturing and selling cars, to providing related services and multi-modal mobility solutions to target new customers and future proof their business. This research service focuses on different service models, namely, mobility-as-a-service, connected services, aftersales service, and autonomous vehicle services.
Connected car features (infotainment, telematics, input and output HMI) across regions such as Europe, North America, Brazil, and China have been benchmarked. The research is split across domains such as infotainment, connectivity, telematics, and aftermarket connected car analysis. OEM solutions are benchmarked against infotainment systems, HMI solutions, and app-based models. Overall, the study includes multiple exhibits offering in-depth analysis of select OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and other value chain disruptors. Highlights from 2016, predictions for 2017, and a holistic view of the global connected car market are presented.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the major HMI and connected car market and technology trends?
- Where are the major growth opportunities?
- What are the top trends for each region?
- How will the aftermarket participate in the connected car market?
- OEM Benchmarks of HMI and Telematics services?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Highlights
- 2017 Highlights-Predictions versus Actuals
- Digital Assistants Grab the Limelight
- Mercedes Benz User Experience (MBUX) for Infotainment
- OEM Announcements and Updates
- Automotive Data Monetisation Recommendations
- Software Centric Cars and Automotive Cybersecurity-2018
2. Research Scope, Objective, Background and Methodology
- Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. 2018 Connected Services Market Trends
- Global Connected Cars Forecast
- Global Embedded Telematics Unit Shipments Forecast
- Connected Car-Regional Highlights
- Effect of Connectivity in Futuristic Business Models
- Comparison of OS Vendor & Tier-1 Integrator Duty Across Key IVI OS
- Smartphone Interfacing Technologies
- Tesla Example-Functions On-Demand Through OTA
- Connected Car Trends-UBI OEM Partnerships
- Connected Car Trends-Monetisation Platforms
- Connected Car Trends-Scalable Infotainment Platform
- Connected Car Trends-Platform for Connected Services
- Connected Car Trends-End-to-End Vehicle Payment Platform
- Connected Car Trends-Conversational Parking with ParkWHIZ
- Connected Car Trends-Cellular V2X
- Navigation Trends-HERE's Future Strategy
- Navigation Trends-Mapping for Autonomous Vehicles
- Connected Car Aftermarket Trends-Highlights from Key Participants
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Data Monetisation-Telematics Service Providers Solutions
- Data Monetisation-Dealership Data
4. Automotive Digitalisation and IoT
- IoT Ecosystem
- Automotive IoT Platform-Solution Highlights
- Cybersecurity Emerging from the Shadows at CES 2018
- Irdeto's Cybersecurity Roadmap
- Automotive Cybersecurity-End-to-End Solutions of Continental and Argus
- Blockchain Platforms across Key Automotive Functional Areas
- Blockchain in Used Car Market
5. HMI Market Trends
- Global HMI Market Penetration-2017, 2018 and 2022
- Major HMI Market Trends
- HMI Related Trends-Multi Display (Blade System) and Networked Display
- Touch, Haptic and Voice Interface Examples
- Futuristic HMI-Audi Offering Touch Screen Interface
- War of Digital Assistants
- HMI Disruptor Play Highlights
- BMW Virtual Assistant to Control the Ecosystem
- Biometric Solutions-Automotive Industry
- AI for Non Verbal Modalities-Gaze Detection
- Denso and Blackberry Partner for Developing Integrated HMI Platform
- Tesla Model 3 Case Study
- AR and VR in Automotive Ecosystem
6. Benchmarking Analysis
- European OEM App Integration Summary
- North American OEM App Integration Summary
- European OEM Telematics Services Summary
- North American OEM Telematics Services Summary
- Brazilian OEM Telematics Services Summary
- Chinese OEM Telematics Services Summary
- European OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
- North American OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Connected Car and Automotive Data Monetisation Companies
- Growth Opportunity-Partnerships and Business Models
- Connected Cars-Strategic Imperatives
8. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vbwwx4/global_connected?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-connected-car-market-2017-2025-infotainment-connectivity-telematics-and-aftermarket-connected-car-analysis-300650935.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article