Global Connected Medical Devices Market Report 2020-2025: Opportunities in Telehealth and Telemedicine Services - Increasing Focus on Patient-centric Delivery and Patient Safety

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Medical Devices Market (2020-2025), by Device Type, Product, End-user, Applications, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The introduction of IoT has benefitted the healthcare industry in various ways. The connected medical devices are poised to solve the challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

The Healthcare industry, in recent years, has witnessed a growth of medical devices connected with each other via wireless monitoring services. The adoption of these devices is also increasing day by day owing to their reliability, effective patient monitoring and Government initiatives etc.



Moreover, the penetration of mobile and internet technology and spending on R&D activities are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in the year 2019 more than 45 new medical devices and technologies were approved by the US FDA. As of June 2020, more than 20 connected devices are sanctioned by the FDA.



However, the barriers such as high deployment cost, data security challenges, and an insufficient IoT infrastructure across the healthcare industry may hamper the market growth.



The report includes a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Government initiatives for promoting digital health

Increasing focus on patient-centric delivery and patient safety

Penetration of Mobile Technologies and Internet Services

Restraints

High deployment cost of smart medical devices and related infrastructure

Issues in data security

Insufficient IoT infrastructure across Healthcare industry

Opportunities

Low Doctor-to-patient ratio leading to self-operated e-Health platforms

Telehealth and telemedicine services

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stationary Medical Device

6.3 Implantable Medical Device

6.4 Wearable Medical Device

6.5 Non-wearable Medical Device



7 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 BP Monitor

7.3 Pulse Oximeter

7.4 Heart Rate Monitor

7.5 ECG Monitoring Device

7.6 Glucose Monitor

7.7 Insulin Pump

7.8 Portable GPS PERS

7.9 Smart Pill Dispenser

7.10 Others



8 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centre

8.4 Specialty Clinic

8.5 Home Care Settings



9 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Remote Monitoring

9.3 Diagnostics Services

9.4 Treatment Services

9.5 Fitness Device



10 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Australia

10.5.5 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Healthcare, Inc.

12.2 OMRON Corporation

12.3 Medtronic Plc

12.4 Philips Healthcare

12.5 McKesson Corporation

12.6 Fitbit, Inc.

12.7 Johnson & Johnson

12.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.9 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)

12.10 AgaMatrix, Inc.

12.11 Dexcom

12.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

12.13 Polar Electro

12.14 IHealth Labs

12.15 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3031m4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

