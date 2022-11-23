Global Connected Rail Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Huawei, Cisco Systems, Wabtec and Nokia Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Rail Market By Service, By Rolling Stock, By Safety and Signaling System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the connected rail market was valued at $86.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $143.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.



The connected rail transmits bi-directional data among trains and the network control center, which is the central processing unit of the train management system. A connected rail system provides onboard passengers on the train with Wi-Fi services inside the train and on the platform.

Moreover, connected rail also provides onboard and off-board IP-based communication, video surveillance, passenger information, entertainment, and automated operations such as automatic train control (ATC) and communication-based train control (CBTC).



Furthermore, the connected rail market is projected to witness considerable growth, especially in Europe, owing to presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake various projects and earliest & highest adoption of connected rail solutions across various industries. Commercial and government rail operators are adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative offerings.

Furthermore, increase in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing in the railway sector and rise in use of rail data in development of trains and passenger services are major factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



Region wise, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to increase in funding for conducting connected rail projects in the region and presence of big market players, such as Alstom, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens that have a global presence.



The connected rail market is segmented on the basis of service, rolling stock, safety & signaling system, and region. By service, the market is divided into passenger information system, train tracking & monitoring, automated fare collection system, passenger mobility, and predictive maintenance. By rolling stock, it is classified into freight wagons, passenger wagons, diesel locomotive, electric locomotive, and light rail & trams. By safety & signaling system, it is classified into positive train control, communication-based train control, and automated train control. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The prominent players profiled in connected rail market includes Alstom, Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM (International Business Machines) Corporation, Nokia, ROBERT BOSCH GmbH, Siemens AG, Wabtec Corporation, and Trimble, Inc.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global connected rail analysis along with current the trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall connected rail opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global connected rail with a detailed impact analysis.

The current connected rail is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

