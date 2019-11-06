Global Connected Retail Market to 2025: Breakdown by Zigbee, Wi-fi, Bluetooth, NFC and Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Retail Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Connected Retail market report provides analysis for the period 2015-2025, where in the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year.

The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in Connected Retail market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market's growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the Connected Retail market's growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across different geographies.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Connected Retail market.



Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies adopted by key players of Connected Retail present in the market. Product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different Connectivity of Connected Retail used across all the regions.

Global Connected Retail Market: Segmentations

The global Connected Retail market has been segmented on the basis of connectivity, component and end user. By different truck connectivity the global connected retail market has been segmented into Zigbee, Wi-fi, Bluetooth, NFC and others. On the basis of component the global market has been segmented into hardware and software. By end user the market has been segmented into electronics and appliances, beauty, home and personal care, food and beverage, apparel footwear and accessories, home goods, sporting goods and toys and others.



Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the connected Retail market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Moreover, report also provides in depth study of size of connected retail market. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the Connected Retail market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments.



In competitive landscape report also includes in death study of top players of Connected Retail market. The comprehensive Connected Retail market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Connected Retail Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Key Trends Analysis

4.4. Key Market Indicators

4.5. Africa Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast, 2015 - 2025

4.5.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Bn)

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast, By Connectivity

5.1. Definitions

5.2. Key Trends

5.3. Global Connected Retail Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Connectivity, 2015 - 2025

5.3.1. Zigbee

5.3.2. Wi-Fi

5.3.3. Bluetooth

5.3.4. NFC

5.3.5. Others

5.4. Connectivity Comparison Matrix

5.5. Market Attractiveness By Connectivity



6. Global Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast, By Component

6.1. Definitions

6.2. Key Trends

6.3. Global Connected Retail Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Component, 2015 - 2025

6.3.1. Hardware

6.3.2. Software

6.4. Component Comparison Matrix

6.5. Market Attractiveness By Component



7. Global Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast, By End User

7.1. Definitions

7.2. Key Trends

7.3. Global Connected Retail Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By End User, 2015 - 2025

7.3.1. Electronics and Appliances

7.3.2. Beauty

7.3.3. Home and Personal Care

7.3.4. Food and Beverage

7.3.5. Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

7.3.6. Home Goods

7.3.7. Sporting Goods and Toys

7.3.8. Others

7.4. End Use Comparison Matrix

7.5. Market Attractiveness By End Use



8. Global Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Connected Retail Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2015 - 2025

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East and Africa

8.2.5. South America

8.3. Market Attractiveness by Region



9. North America Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East and Africa Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast



13. South America Connected Retail Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

14.2. Market Share Analysis By Company (2017)

14.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)



Cisco Systems

Verizon

IBM Corporation

Belatrix Software

ARM Holding PLC

Softweb Solutions Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Fujitsu Limited

PTC Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrwl54

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

