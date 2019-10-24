Global Connected Vehicle Technologies Forecasts & Analysis Report 2019-2034

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Vehicle Technologies - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive connected vehicle technology sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and connected vehicle market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global connected vehicle market study includes:

Automotive OE smartphone and embedded connectivity market size estimates for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in the connected vehicle sector (including smart cars, car telematics, tracking and diagnostics, satellite navigation, automotive connectivity apps, autonomous driving, car sharing and car clubs' use of telematics, eCall emergency assist, electric vehicles case studies, next-generation services and technologies including self driving cars, touchpad tech, car connectivity, plus Car-to-X - the communication platform of the future)

Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14* markets

Exclusive interviews with OE connected vehicle technology suppliers including Symphony Teleca, WillowTree Apps, Harman, TomTom, WirelessCar, Delphi (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major VM applications

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

With this connected vehicle market forecast report you can:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive connected vehicle sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading connected vehicle companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the connected vehicle sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

A Week in Connected Vehicle Technologies: 24-30 September 2019

Archive of CVT Weekly



CVT Weekly - 20-27th August 2019





CVT Weekly - 6-13th August 2019





CVT Weekly 13th-20th Aug 2019





CVT Weekly: 17-24 September 2019





CVT Weekly: 27th August - 3rd September 2019





CVT Weekly: Frankfurt Motor Show Special

Apps-Location-Data

App Platform



Big Data



Infotainment Applications



Location/Navigation

Consumer

Carsharing



Diagnostics



Mojio



Driver Behaviour



EV Charging



Electric Nation





Q&A: Pasquale Romano , CEO of Chargepoint

, CEO of Chargepoint

Infotainment Interface



Android Auto





Apple Carplay





Audi MMI





BMW iDrive





Continental AG: Instrumentation & Driver HMI





Digital Assistants In The Car: The Ultimate Guide





Fiat Blue&Me





GM Intellilink





Head-Up Displays (HUD)





Honda Internavi





Mirrorlink





Renault R-Link





SPECIAL REPORT: How connected cars will connect with your emotions in the future





SYNC 3: Interface





uConnect: interface





Visteon





Volvo Sensus



Parking



Ridehailing



mytaxi



Ridesharing/Carpooling

Enterprise

Fleet Tracking Management



Automile





FieldLogix



Routing Optimisation



Route4Me





Verolog





WorkWave Manager



Security



Argus Cyber Security



Telematics Service Providers



Agero





Airbiquity



Usage Based Insurance

Things

Autonomous



Jaguar Land Rover





SPECIAL REPORT: How AI is more than just the robot car



Communications



INTERVIEW with Andy Rooke , Technical Implementation Officer of I_HeEro, AKA The eCall Evangelist'

, Technical Implementation Officer of I_HeEro, AKA The eCall Evangelist'



SPECIAL REPORT: 5G: the effect on automotive





V2I





V2V Communications





V2X



Sensors/Hardware



Denso

Volume forecasts

Smartphone and Embedded Connectivity Fitment and Market Volume Rates

List of Tables

Market fitment/penetration rates of newly-assembled light vehicles fitted with Head-Up Displays (HUDs), 2014-2034 (%)

Market fitment/penetration rates of smartphone and embedded connectivity units fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market volumes of smartphone and embedded connectivity units fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

