Global Connected Vehicle Technologies Forecasts & Analysis Report 2019-2034
Oct 24, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Vehicle Technologies - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive connected vehicle technology sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and connected vehicle market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global connected vehicle market study includes:
- Automotive OE smartphone and embedded connectivity market size estimates for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in the connected vehicle sector (including smart cars, car telematics, tracking and diagnostics, satellite navigation, automotive connectivity apps, autonomous driving, car sharing and car clubs' use of telematics, eCall emergency assist, electric vehicles case studies, next-generation services and technologies including self driving cars, touchpad tech, car connectivity, plus Car-to-X - the communication platform of the future)
- Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14* markets
- Exclusive interviews with OE connected vehicle technology suppliers including Symphony Teleca, WillowTree Apps, Harman, TomTom, WirelessCar, Delphi (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major VM applications
- Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
With this connected vehicle market forecast report you can:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive connected vehicle sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading connected vehicle companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the connected vehicle sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- A Week in Connected Vehicle Technologies: 24-30 September 2019
- Archive of CVT Weekly
- CVT Weekly - 20-27th August 2019
- CVT Weekly - 6-13th August 2019
- CVT Weekly 13th-20th Aug 2019
- CVT Weekly: 17-24 September 2019
- CVT Weekly: 27th August - 3rd September 2019
- CVT Weekly: Frankfurt Motor Show Special
- Apps-Location-Data
- App Platform
- Big Data
- Infotainment Applications
- Location/Navigation
- Consumer
- Carsharing
- Diagnostics
- Mojio
- Driver Behaviour
- EV Charging
- Electric Nation
- Q&A: Pasquale Romano, CEO of Chargepoint
- Infotainment Interface
- Android Auto
- Apple Carplay
- Audi MMI
- BMW iDrive
- Continental AG: Instrumentation & Driver HMI
- Digital Assistants In The Car: The Ultimate Guide
- Fiat Blue&Me
- GM Intellilink
- Head-Up Displays (HUD)
- Honda Internavi
- Mirrorlink
- Renault R-Link
- SPECIAL REPORT: How connected cars will connect with your emotions in the future
- SYNC 3: Interface
- uConnect: interface
- Visteon
- Volvo Sensus
- Parking
- Ridehailing
- mytaxi
- Ridesharing/Carpooling
- Enterprise
- Fleet Tracking Management
- Automile
- FieldLogix
- Routing Optimisation
- Route4Me
- Verolog
- WorkWave Manager
- Security
- Argus Cyber Security
- Telematics Service Providers
- Agero
- Airbiquity
- Usage Based Insurance
- Things
- Autonomous
- Jaguar Land Rover
- SPECIAL REPORT: How AI is more than just the robot car
- Communications
- INTERVIEW with Andy Rooke, Technical Implementation Officer of I_HeEro, AKA The eCall Evangelist'
- SPECIAL REPORT: 5G: the effect on automotive
- V2I
- V2V Communications
- V2X
- Sensors/Hardware
- Denso
- Volume forecasts
- Smartphone and Embedded Connectivity Fitment and Market Volume Rates
List of Tables
- Market fitment/penetration rates of newly-assembled light vehicles fitted with Head-Up Displays (HUDs), 2014-2034 (%)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of smartphone and embedded connectivity units fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market volumes of smartphone and embedded connectivity units fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
