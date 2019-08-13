Global Construction Additives Market 2019-2025: Increasing Green Construction Activities to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Additives Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction additives market comprises the concrete admixtures, pigments, and dispersants segments. The major end-users are ready-mix and precast concrete manufacturers and paints and coatings manufacturers. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency, as end users are increasingly looking for products that are durable, sustainable, and regulatory compliant.

The Asia-Pacific market is the biggest regional market for construction additives and is also expected to be the fastest growing market on account of factors, such as industrialization and urbanization in the region. Additionally, the Summer Olympics of 2020 is expected to be a key growth driver for Japan. Initiatives such as the One Belt One Road Initiative of China and smart city initiatives in India will boost infrastructure construction initiatives in Asia-Pacific.

The rest of the world (RoW) is expected to be driven by major trends in the Middle East, such as the Dubai Expo in 2020 and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Additionally, the Latin American region is expected to grow on the back of urbanization and industrialization.

End users increasingly prefer sustainable and green building products and this preference has led to the development of green manufacturing processes for pigments and also in the development of admixtures for managing Co2 emissions while manufacturing concrete. This factor is expected to be a key growth driver for the construction additives market.

The market faces regulatory pressures from organizations, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency and REACH, which mandate the use of products with lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and the elimination of heavy metal usage. There is an increasing trend of customers moving to water-based dispersants instead of using solvent-borne products for want of lower VOC emissions, better specifications, and durability.

The construction additives market will gain from the high growth of super-plasticizers in the commercial and residential construction segments, and for iron-oxide pigments in infrastructure applications. This robust growth will create product development opportunities, which will boost both the volume and revenue growth of the market.

The additives market is highly competitive among large, global manufacturers that are primarily established in the developed markets of North America and Europe. Large market participants increasingly engage in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and with smaller companies to acquire new products, technologies, and market shares. As a result, the market points towards further consolidation in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Construction Additives Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Construction Additives Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Construction Additives Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment Forecast

Per cent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Per cent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market

Volume Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by End Application

Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by End Application

Circular Value Chain Emerges as a Key Trend

Construction Additives Market-Regulations

Dynamic SWOT Analysis

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Construction Additives Market

Market Share-Construction Additives Market

Competitive Environment

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions

6. Product Matrix

Construction Additives Market-Major Companies

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Government Initiatives Driving Robust Growth in Construction Activity

Growth Opportunity 2-Demand for High-quality Concrete Driving Demand for Admixtures

Growth Opportunity 3-Increasing Demand for Paints in Residential Applications Driving Demand for Pigments

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Concrete Admixtures Segment Analysis

Concrete Admixtures-Segment Overview

Concrete Admixtures-Value Chain

Concrete Admixtures-Value Chain Description

Concrete Admixtures-Market Engineering Measurements

Concrete Admixtures-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Concrete Admixtures-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Concrete Admixtures-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Concrete Admixtures-Price Forecast Discussion

Concrete Admixtures-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Concrete Admixtures-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Concrete Admixtures-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Concrete Admixtures-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application

Concrete Admixtures-Key Market Trends

Concrete Admixtures-Market Share

Concrete Admixtures-Competitive Environment

9. Pigments Segment Analysis

Pigments-Segment Overview

Pigments-Market Engineering Measurements

Pigments-Industry Value Chain

Pigments-Value Chain Description

Pigments-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Pigments-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pigments-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pigments-Price Forecast Discussion

Pigments-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Pigments-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Pigments-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Pigments-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application

Pigments-Key Market Trends

Pigments-Market Share

Pigments-Competitive Environment

10. Dispersants Segment Analysis

Dispersants-Segment Overview

Dispersants-Product Type

Dispersants-Market Engineering Measurements

Dispersants-Industry Value Chain

Dispersants-Value Chain Description

Dispersants-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Dispersants-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Dispersants-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Dispersants-Price Forecast Discussion

Dispersants-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Dispersants-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type discussion

Dispersants-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Dispersants-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application

Dispersants-Key Market Trends

Dispersants-Market Share

Competitive Environment



Companies Mentioned



US Environmental Protection Agency

REACH

