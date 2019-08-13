Global Construction Additives Market 2019-2025: Increasing Green Construction Activities to Drive Demand
The construction additives market comprises the concrete admixtures, pigments, and dispersants segments. The major end-users are ready-mix and precast concrete manufacturers and paints and coatings manufacturers. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency, as end users are increasingly looking for products that are durable, sustainable, and regulatory compliant.
The Asia-Pacific market is the biggest regional market for construction additives and is also expected to be the fastest growing market on account of factors, such as industrialization and urbanization in the region. Additionally, the Summer Olympics of 2020 is expected to be a key growth driver for Japan. Initiatives such as the One Belt One Road Initiative of China and smart city initiatives in India will boost infrastructure construction initiatives in Asia-Pacific.
The rest of the world (RoW) is expected to be driven by major trends in the Middle East, such as the Dubai Expo in 2020 and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Additionally, the Latin American region is expected to grow on the back of urbanization and industrialization.
End users increasingly prefer sustainable and green building products and this preference has led to the development of green manufacturing processes for pigments and also in the development of admixtures for managing Co2 emissions while manufacturing concrete. This factor is expected to be a key growth driver for the construction additives market.
The market faces regulatory pressures from organizations, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency and REACH, which mandate the use of products with lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and the elimination of heavy metal usage. There is an increasing trend of customers moving to water-based dispersants instead of using solvent-borne products for want of lower VOC emissions, better specifications, and durability.
The construction additives market will gain from the high growth of super-plasticizers in the commercial and residential construction segments, and for iron-oxide pigments in infrastructure applications. This robust growth will create product development opportunities, which will boost both the volume and revenue growth of the market.
The additives market is highly competitive among large, global manufacturers that are primarily established in the developed markets of North America and Europe. Large market participants increasingly engage in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and with smaller companies to acquire new products, technologies, and market shares. As a result, the market points towards further consolidation in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Construction Additives Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Construction Additives Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Construction Additives Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Shipment Forecast
- Per cent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Per cent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by End Application
- Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by End Application
- Circular Value Chain Emerges as a Key Trend
- Construction Additives Market-Regulations
- Dynamic SWOT Analysis
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Construction Additives Market
- Market Share-Construction Additives Market
- Competitive Environment
- Notable Mergers and Acquisitions
6. Product Matrix
- Construction Additives Market-Major Companies
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Government Initiatives Driving Robust Growth in Construction Activity
- Growth Opportunity 2-Demand for High-quality Concrete Driving Demand for Admixtures
- Growth Opportunity 3-Increasing Demand for Paints in Residential Applications Driving Demand for Pigments
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Concrete Admixtures Segment Analysis
- Concrete Admixtures-Segment Overview
- Concrete Admixtures-Value Chain
- Concrete Admixtures-Value Chain Description
- Concrete Admixtures-Market Engineering Measurements
- Concrete Admixtures-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Concrete Admixtures-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Concrete Admixtures-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Concrete Admixtures-Price Forecast Discussion
- Concrete Admixtures-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Concrete Admixtures-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Concrete Admixtures-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
- Concrete Admixtures-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application
- Concrete Admixtures-Key Market Trends
- Concrete Admixtures-Market Share
- Concrete Admixtures-Competitive Environment
9. Pigments Segment Analysis
- Pigments-Segment Overview
- Pigments-Market Engineering Measurements
- Pigments-Industry Value Chain
- Pigments-Value Chain Description
- Pigments-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Pigments-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pigments-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pigments-Price Forecast Discussion
- Pigments-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Pigments-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Pigments-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
- Pigments-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application
- Pigments-Key Market Trends
- Pigments-Market Share
- Pigments-Competitive Environment
10. Dispersants Segment Analysis
- Dispersants-Segment Overview
- Dispersants-Product Type
- Dispersants-Market Engineering Measurements
- Dispersants-Industry Value Chain
- Dispersants-Value Chain Description
- Dispersants-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Dispersants-Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Dispersants-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Dispersants-Price Forecast Discussion
- Dispersants-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Dispersants-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type discussion
- Dispersants-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
- Dispersants-Per cent Volume Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application
- Dispersants-Key Market Trends
- Dispersants-Market Share
- Competitive Environment
Companies Mentioned
- US Environmental Protection Agency
- REACH
