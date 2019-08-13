Global Construction Additives Market Set for Robust CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025

Adopting environmentally sustainable and regulatory-compliant additive solutions will augment growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth opportunities in the global construction additives market look promising over the next six years. A global uptick in construction activities, stringent building codes and environmental standards, and increasing usage of concrete admixtures are key factors driving the global construction additives market revenues towards $16.97 billion by 2025. This is also creating high demand for products such as superplasticisers and iron-oxide pigments. Frost & Sullivan expects the market to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.6% from 2018–2025.

"With a constantly evolving regulatory landscape, manufacturers should look towards adopting more environmentally sustainable and regulatory-compliant additive solutions and manufacturing processes," said Prathmesh Limaye, Senior Analyst, Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility. "This will enable participants to attract customers that are focused on high durability and environmental sustainability as well as harness lucrative revenues in the more mature markets of Western Europe, North America, and China."

For further information on this analysis, please visit http://frost.ly/3oq

From a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the biggest market for construction additives and the fastest growing sector due to industrialisation, urbanisation, and high economic growth. These factors are also expected to boost growth in Latin America. Europe will witness robust demand for construction additives due to new construction activities within Eastern Europe and remodelled construction in Western Europe. Furthermore, the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 are expected to expand France's infrastructure prospects.

"North America will witness the slowest growth among the regions, as the construction activity is still affected by the 2008 recession; however, it is slowly picking up," noted Limaye. "The Middle East is anticipated to witness strong growth with the Dubai World Expo in 2020 and Qatar FIFA World Cup in 2022 acting as key enablers."

Limaye recommends participants look towards the development and supply of products that can be manufactured with locally sourced raw materials to enable the supply of price-competitive products. This will avoid dependency on traditional manufacturing practices, which have the potential to be restricted in the future by regulatory authorities. They should also aim to strengthen relationships with major applicators and distribution networks by offering training and collaborative product development.

Additional growth opportunities participants should aim to secure include:

Improving their portfolios with products that can be customised to end-user specifications, such as application and ease of installation.

Expanding operations with high-growth prospects to Asia-Pacific due to the region's growing infrastructure and construction development.

due to the region's growing infrastructure and construction development. Offering products that are comparative with those offered by regional and local manufacturers in developing countries.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Construction Additives Market, Forecast to 2025, explores the factors and trends that have shaped the global rare earth materials landscape, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities that can be tapped. The research provides a detailed analysis of the growth opportunities for key players in the rare earth materials space.

Global Construction Additives Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure and Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organisations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Construction Additives Market, Forecast to 2025

ME4E-39

Contact:

Jacqui Holmes

E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

