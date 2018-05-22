Global Construction Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2023

The report expects the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in construction market to grow from USD 407.2 Million in 2018 to USD 1,831.0 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.1% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for AI-based solutions and platforms, the need for more safety measures at construction sites, and the capabilities of AI solutions and services to reduce the production costs are expected to drive the growth of the AI in construction market.

The component segment has been further segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to have the larger market size. AI in construction solutions play a vital role in the efficient and effective functioning of construction businesses using Natural Language Processing (NLP); and machine learning and deep learning technologies. AI-based solutions are required to revolutionize the way the construction industry functions. These solutions also help the construction industry familiarize itself with advanced technologies and assist professionals in saving their time in the process of decision-making.

Among technologies, the machine learning and deep learning segment is expected to have the larger market size. Due to the growing need to analyze dark data and automate business functions, the use of machine learning and deep learning technologies has increased manifold in the construction industry. Many construction companies are deploying AI-based solutions to attain benefits.

The AI in construction market has also been segmented on the basis of applications. The project management segment is expected to have the largest market size. This application is the first most important phase of planning a construction project. It involves drafting of the proposal, managing the designing stage, and documenting funds, loans, and other minute details that are related to the project.

On the basis of deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This deployment type is simple and cost-effective for use in applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the AI in Construction Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Applications and Regions

4.3 Market Market Share By Application (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Growth Rate of Construction Stages During the Forecast Period



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Need for More Safety Measures at Construction Sites

5.1.1.2 Need to Reduce Production Costs

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lesser R&D Investments in Technology

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 High Demand for Integrated Ai in Construction Solutions

5.1.3.2 Increasing Need for Intelligent Business Process

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Monitoring the Highly Unstructured Jobsite Environments

5.1.4.2 Scarcity of Skilled Employees and Workers

5.2 Use Cases

5.2.1 Use Case 1: Komatsu and Nvidia

5.2.2 Use Case 2: Al-Sheraa in Dubai

5.2.3 Use Case 3: China-Linux Foundation

5.2.4 Use Case 4: Zanker Recycling



6 AI in Construction Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

6.3 Natural Language Processing



7 Market By Stage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pre-Construction

7.3 Construction Stage

7.4 Post-Construction



8 AI in Construction Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solutions

8.2.1 Design and Planning

8.2.2 Revenue Estimation

8.2.3 Virtual Assistant

8.2.4 Demand Forecasting

8.2.5 Predictive Maintenance

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Integration and Deployment

8.3.2 Training and Consulting

8.3.3 Support and Maintenance



9 AI in Construction Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Project Management

9.3 Field Management

9.4 Risk Management

9.5 Schedule Management

9.6 Supply Chain Management

9.7 Others



10 AI in Construction Market, By Deployment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud

10.3 On-Premises



11 Market By Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

11.3 Large Enterprises



12 AI in Construction Market, By Industry Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Residential

12.3 Institutional Commercials

12.4 Heavy Construction

12.5 Others



13 AI in Construction Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

14.2.1 New Product Launches

14.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

14.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 IBM

15.2 Microsoft

15.3 Oracle

15.4 SAP

15.5 Alice Technologies

15.6 eSUB

15.7 SmarTVid.Io

15.8 DarKTrace

15.9 Aurora Computer Services

15.10 Autodesk

15.11 Jaroop

15.12 Lili.Ai

15.13 Predii

15.14 Assignar

15.15 Deepomatic

15.16 Coins Global

15.17 Beyond Limits

15.18 Doxel

15.19 Askporter

15.20 Plangrid

15.21 Renoworks Software

15.22 Building System Planning

15.23 Bentley Systems



