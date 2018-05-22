Global Construction Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market by Technology, Stage, Component, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Type (Residential, Institutional Commercial, and Heavy Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report expects the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in construction market to grow from USD 407.2 Million in 2018 to USD 1,831.0 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.1% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for AI-based solutions and platforms, the need for more safety measures at construction sites, and the capabilities of AI solutions and services to reduce the production costs are expected to drive the growth of the AI in construction market.
The component segment has been further segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to have the larger market size. AI in construction solutions play a vital role in the efficient and effective functioning of construction businesses using Natural Language Processing (NLP); and machine learning and deep learning technologies. AI-based solutions are required to revolutionize the way the construction industry functions. These solutions also help the construction industry familiarize itself with advanced technologies and assist professionals in saving their time in the process of decision-making.
Among technologies, the machine learning and deep learning segment is expected to have the larger market size. Due to the growing need to analyze dark data and automate business functions, the use of machine learning and deep learning technologies has increased manifold in the construction industry. Many construction companies are deploying AI-based solutions to attain benefits.
The AI in construction market has also been segmented on the basis of applications. The project management segment is expected to have the largest market size. This application is the first most important phase of planning a construction project. It involves drafting of the proposal, managing the designing stage, and documenting funds, loans, and other minute details that are related to the project.
On the basis of deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This deployment type is simple and cost-effective for use in applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the AI in Construction Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Applications and Regions
4.3 Market Market Share By Application (2018 vs 2023)
4.4 Growth Rate of Construction Stages During the Forecast Period
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Need for More Safety Measures at Construction Sites
5.1.1.2 Need to Reduce Production Costs
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Lesser R&D Investments in Technology
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 High Demand for Integrated Ai in Construction Solutions
5.1.3.2 Increasing Need for Intelligent Business Process
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Monitoring the Highly Unstructured Jobsite Environments
5.1.4.2 Scarcity of Skilled Employees and Workers
5.2 Use Cases
5.2.1 Use Case 1: Komatsu and Nvidia
5.2.2 Use Case 2: Al-Sheraa in Dubai
5.2.3 Use Case 3: China-Linux Foundation
5.2.4 Use Case 4: Zanker Recycling
6 AI in Construction Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning
6.3 Natural Language Processing
7 Market By Stage
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pre-Construction
7.3 Construction Stage
7.4 Post-Construction
8 AI in Construction Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solutions
8.2.1 Design and Planning
8.2.2 Revenue Estimation
8.2.3 Virtual Assistant
8.2.4 Demand Forecasting
8.2.5 Predictive Maintenance
8.2.6 Others
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Integration and Deployment
8.3.2 Training and Consulting
8.3.3 Support and Maintenance
9 AI in Construction Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Project Management
9.3 Field Management
9.4 Risk Management
9.5 Schedule Management
9.6 Supply Chain Management
9.7 Others
10 AI in Construction Market, By Deployment Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cloud
10.3 On-Premises
11 Market By Organization Size
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11.3 Large Enterprises
12 AI in Construction Market, By Industry Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Residential
12.3 Institutional Commercials
12.4 Heavy Construction
12.5 Others
13 AI in Construction Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
14.2.1 New Product Launches
14.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
14.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 IBM
15.2 Microsoft
15.3 Oracle
15.4 SAP
15.5 Alice Technologies
15.6 eSUB
15.7 SmarTVid.Io
15.8 DarKTrace
15.9 Aurora Computer Services
15.10 Autodesk
15.11 Jaroop
15.12 Lili.Ai
15.13 Predii
15.14 Assignar
15.15 Deepomatic
15.16 Coins Global
15.17 Beyond Limits
15.18 Doxel
15.19 Askporter
15.20 Plangrid
15.21 Renoworks Software
15.22 Building System Planning
15.23 Bentley Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dhq5c4/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-construction-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-2018-2023-300652764.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article