Global Construction Chemicals Market 2018-2023 - Segmented by Product Type, End-User and Geography

News provided by

Research and Markets

07:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Construction Chemicals Market - Segmented by Product Type, End-User, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global construction chemicals market has been estimated at USD 19,416.37 million in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Residential sector dominated the global construction chemicals market with nearly 29% share globally, while industrial segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period.


Key Highlights

  • Growing Demand in Asia-Pacific
  • Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market
  • China is the Largest Consumer

Key Developments in the Market

  • May 2017: Arkema announced the acquisition of CMP Specialty Products by Bostik, the flooring and floor preparation business of US based specialist CGM.
  • April 2017: BASF signed an agreement to acquire GRUPO THERMOTEK, a leading waterproofing systems supplier based in Monterrey, NL, Mexico.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

  • The 3M Company
  • Adco
  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Arkema SA
  • Ashland Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Bolton Group
  • Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty. Ltd.
  • CHRYSO
  • CICO Technologies Ltd.
  • CONMIX Ltd.
  • DowDuPont
  • Fosroc
  • Franklin International
  • Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
  • Lafarge
  • Mapei, Inc.
  • MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Pidilite Industries
  • RPM International Inc.
  • Selena FM S.A.
  • Sika AG
  • Structural Waterproofing
  • W.R. Grace & Co.
  • Thermax Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/twbnqd/global?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-construction-chemicals-market-2018-2023---segmented-by-product-type-end-user-and-geography-300654920.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

07:15 ET Global Engineering Plastics Market Growth & Trends 2018-2023 -...

06:45 ET Global Data Monetization Market 2018-2023 - Analysis by...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Construction Chemicals Market 2018-2023 - Segmented by Product Type, End-User and Geography

News provided by

Research and Markets

07:00 ET