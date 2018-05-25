Global Construction Chemicals Market 2018-2023 - Segmented by Product Type, End-User and Geography

The global construction chemicals market has been estimated at USD 19,416.37 million in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Residential sector dominated the global construction chemicals market with nearly 29% share globally, while industrial segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period.



Key Highlights



Growing Demand in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

China is the Largest Consumer

Key Developments in the Market

May 2017 : Arkema announced the acquisition of CMP Specialty Products by Bostik, the flooring and floor preparation business of US based specialist CGM.

April 2017 : BASF signed an agreement to acquire GRUPO THERMOTEK, a leading waterproofing systems supplier based in Monterrey , NL, Mexico .

