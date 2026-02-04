Global construction costs to increase, but uncertainty will test delivery

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction costs globally are set to rise 2.4% in 2026, but growing uncertainty is the real challenge to project delivery.

The findings are captured in 'Construction in 2026: Where Certainty Comes from Agility', a new report published by Currie & Brown, a world-leading provider of cost management, project management, and advisory services.

Americas overview

Construction activity in the Americas is expected to grow in 2026, driven by investment in data centers, energy, and pharmaceuticals. Construction costs are forecast to rise by 4%.

The bigger risk for projects is when and where pressure appears. Labor shortages, tariffs, and supply chain issues continue to push costs higher. These pressures often emerge late, when flexibility is limited, and options are harder to change. Early, data-backed planning is essential to keep projects moving and under control.

Sean Cole, Chief Operating Officer, Americas, Currie & Brown, said:

"Data helps decision-makers understand where risk is building and what it could affect. That insight is what allows projects to flex and keep moving, even when conditions change."

The global outlook

In most countries, construction costs will rise 2% to 6%, supported by demand across infrastructure, healthcare, technology, and industrial sectors. However, moderate cost growth does not mean easy delivery.

Alan Manuel, Group Chief Executive Officer, Currie & Brown, said:

"In 2026, we're predicting moderate cost escalation across most markets. But the real challenge comes from how quickly this can change.

"This volatile environment means resilience is more important than ever. And that resilience comes from planning for change early. That means using data to test options, technology to spot pressure sooner, and being clear about what must be fixed and what can flex."

The report sets out steps organizations can take to stay in control and reduce risk:

Use data to set a realistic starting point.

Plan what to fix or flex around credible predicted outcomes.

Check and adjust for labor and market capacity.

Make key decisions early.

Use technology to support faster, clearer decisions.

