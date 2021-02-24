Global Construction Equipment Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: Material Handling, Excavation & Demolition, Recycling & Waste Management, Tunneling

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Construction Equipment Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.



The Global Construction Equipment Market is driven by surging road construction projects which are being carried out by central as well as state governments. Moreover, growing need for machines that are effective and not so costly is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use for numerous purposes including building construction, loading, digging, is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Construction Equipment Market is segmented based on machinery type, type, power output, application, end-user industry, company, and region. Based on machinery type, the market can be categorized into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, construction vehicles and others.



Out of which, the earthmoving machinery segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to the growing requirement for conducting excavation or digging in confined spaces.



Based on type, the market is fragmented into loader, cranes, forklift, excavator, dozers, and others. Among them, the cranes segment is projected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period on account of large construction projects that are ongoing across the world.



The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



