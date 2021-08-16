Global Construction Equipment Markets Report 2021-2027 - Fuel Savings Bring the Spotlight on Hybrid Construction Machinery

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Construction Equipment Market to Reach $162.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Equipment estimated at US$129.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Earthmoving Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$78.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Material Handling Equipment & Cranes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Construction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Concrete Equipment Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Concrete Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Construction Equipment - A Key Industry

Recent Market Activity

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

Mixed Demand Drives Focus Grows on Innovations

Equipment with Remote Monitoring Capabilities

Manufacturers Gear up on Additional Safety and Efficiency Features

Data Analytics Gain Importance to Improve Productivity and Efficiency

Entering an Era of Autonomous Machines

Focus on Exhaust Emission Control Encourages Development of Electric-Powered Machinery

Fuel Savings Bring the Spotlight on Hybrid Construction Machinery

Backhoe Evolution

Controlled Demolition Gain Ground

Equipment Buyers Opt for Comprehensive Package Offers

Manufacturers Focus on Niche Products

Continued Shift in Manufacturing Base

Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing Market on the Rise

Focus Grows on Customer Services

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver

Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for Construction Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



