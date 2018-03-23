Global Construction Films Market 2018-2022 - Focus on Barriers and Protective & Decorative Applications

The construction films market is projected to grow from USD 10.62 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2022.



The increasing demand for plastic films in the construction industry for use as water barriers is driving the construction films market. Construction films are used below the concrete floors and act as a water barrier. They are also used in roofing applications where they last longer and provide resistance from water and frost.



Based on type, the construction films market has been segmented into LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PP/BOPP, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA, PVB, PVC, and others. The LLDPE type segment is expected to lead the construction films market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. While LDPE films are losing its market share to its advanced form, that is, LLDPE, owing to the high strength property of LLDPE, which allows down-gauging of films and results in reduced costs.

The basic properties of LDPE films can be altered by blending additives or other polymers, such as LLDPE, EVA, black carbon, and color pigments to meet specific applications. LDPE films have a wide application in construction masking concrete structures, foundation lining, vapor barriers, etc.



Based on application, the barriers & protective segment is estimated to lead the construction films market in 2017, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for moisture and gas barriers. Moreover, construction films are being increasingly preferred as a sound barrier to dissipate highway noise and in stadiums for better acoustics.



The APAC region is the largest construction films market, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the APAC construction films market can be attributed to the increased demand for construction films from the region's developing countries, such as China and India.



Matured markets in Europe and stringent environmental and government regulations are a challenge for manufacturers, traders, vendors of plastic films, which, in turn, is restraining the growth of the construction films market across the globe.



Raven (US), Berry Global group (Lithuania), Eastman Chemical (Switzerland), Raven (US), RKW SE (Germany), Polyplex Corporation (Thailand), Climax Synthetic (India), Tech Folien (UK), PLASTIKA KRITIS (Greece), QINGDAO KF PLASTICS (China), and Polifilm Extrusion (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the construction films market.



Raven (US) is one of the major players in the construction films market. The company emphasizes excellence in its product offerings. It is focused on continuous improvement in its business and follows strategic moves to sustain its leading position in the market.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Construction Industry in Developing Countries of APAC

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Water Barrier and Protective Films

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Mature Market in Europe

5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental and Government Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Recyclable Plastic Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recycling of Plastics Films



