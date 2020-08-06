Global Construction Glass Markets, 2013-2024 with Profiles of 10 Major Players Including Nippon Sheet Glass, PPG Industries and Saint-Gobain

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Glass Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the construction glass market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial sector.



The global construction glass market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in construction industry, need for energy savings, and demand for value-added glass products.



The study includes the construction glass market size and forecast for the global construction glass market through 2024, segmented by type, chemical composition, manufacturing process, end use industry, and region.



Some of the construction glass companies profiled in this report include Asahi India Glass, Central Glass, China Glass Holdings, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Schott, Sisecam Group, and Xinyi Glass.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global construction glass market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global construction glass market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by type, chemical composition, manufacturing process, end use industry, and region.

Global market size by type, chemical composition, manufacturing process, end use industry, and region. Regional analysis: Global construction glass market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global construction glass market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for construction glass in the global construction glass market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for construction glass in the global construction glass market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, construction glass in the global construction glass market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, construction glass in the global construction glass market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global construction glass market by product type (low-e glass and special glass), chemical composition (soda-lime, potash-lime, and potash-lead), manufacturing process (float process and rolled/sheet process), end use industry (residential, commercial, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the construction glass market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the construction glass market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this construction glass market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the construction glass market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the construction glass market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this construction glass market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this construction glass area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in construction glass market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Construction Glass Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Construction Glass Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Low-E Glass

3.3.2: Special Glass

3.4: Global Construction Glass Market by Chemical Composition

3.4.1: Soda-Lime

3.4.2: Potash-Lime

3.4.3: Potash-Lead

3.5: Global Construction Glass Market by Manufacturing Process

3.5.1: Float Process

3.5.2: Rolled/Sheet Process

3.6: Global Construction Glass Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.2: Commercial

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Construction Glass Market by Region

4.2: North American Construction Glass Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Low-E Glass and Special Glass

4.2.2: Market by Chemical Composition: Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime, and Potash-Lead

4.2.3: Market by Manufacturing Process: Float Process and Rolled/Sheet Process

4.2.4: Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Others

4.3: European Construction Glass Market

4.4: APAC Construction Glass Market

4.5: RoW Construction Glass Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Glass Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Glass Market by Chemical Composition

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Glass Market by Manufacturing Process

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Glass Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Glass Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Construction Glass Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Construction Glass Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Construction Glass Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Asahi India Glass

7.2: Central Glass Co.

7.3: China Glass Holdings

7.4: Guardian Industries

7.5: Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG)

7.6: PPG Industries

7.7: Saint-Gobain

7.8: Schott

7.9: Sisecam Group

7.10: Xinyi Glass



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnkf2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]arkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

