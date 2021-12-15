Global Construction Industry Databook 2021: 10-year Market Size & Forecasts for Residential Building, Green Building and Commercial and Infrastructure Construction Sectors

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2016 - 2025) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction - Q1 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction industry slowed down due to the disruption in economic activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Of the various regions, Europe and Latin America were the worst affected in terms of construction output owing to strict lockdowns. However, as operations resumed in Q3'20 in most of the major markets, construction output is showing recovery in 2021.

In APAC, the construction industry in Vietnam has been the best performing one. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the sector continued to grow strongly in 2020. According to the Vietnam General Statistics Office (GSO), in Q3'20, construction industry grew by 5.7% year on year, with cumulative industry growth during the three quarters at 5%. In 2020, the growth is expected to reach 5.5%.

In China, the construction output is expected to rebound to over 10% in 2021. Moreover, China is on its way to becoming the largest single construction industry over the next decade.

Most of the governments in APAC are focusing on infrastructure development to help economic recovery. In China for instance, over the next fifteen years, the Chinese state railway operator also plans to double the size of its high-speed railway network.

Similarly, in Australia, around US$14 billion will be invested in hard infrastructure projects including road and rail projects (US$7.5 billion), road safety upgrades (US$2 billion), and upgrading local roads and footpaths (US$1 billion). Moreover, the government is also offering funding for accelerating the implementation of the 5G network in the country. Such investments are expected to positively impact the overall construction industry in APAC.

The European construction sector was severely impacted in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis. The sector is expected to rebound in 2021 with construction output likely to recover by 4%. Construction production in the EU-27 improved by 1.2 % in November 2020 as compared to October 2020 and declined YoY by 1.1 %. In the euro-area, there was an increase of 1.4 % as compared with October 2020 and a decline of 1.3 % YoY as compared to November 2019. Currently the level of construction activity in the EU-27 is about 97.5 % of the level in February (euro area 97.6 %), which reflects improvement in the sector.

COVID-19 impact was strong mainly in Italy, France and Luxembourg, with construction activities declining sharply. In countries such as Finland where lockdown was less drastic, the construction activity was only moderately impacted during February-April 2020. More than 50% of the countries regained construction activity to pre-crisis levels excluding Slovakia, Poland, Bulgaria, Spain and Czech. While the Netherlands and Germany regained or slightly surpassed the February level.

In 2020, in France and Spain housing permits declined which could impact housing completion in the coming years. Also, spending on commercial buildings is likely to decline in 2021, given the poor financial performance of several firms and impact of COVID-19. In 2021, countries with stringent lockdowns are expected to witness strong rebounds.

This report provides data and trend analyses on global construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,1000+ charts and 1,500+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Coverage Includes:

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

