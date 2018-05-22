Global Construction Lubricants Market 2018-2022 - Analysis by Base Oil, Product Type, and Equipment Type

The construction lubricants market is expected to grow from USD 12.63 Billion in 2017 to USD 15.64 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.37% between 2017 and 2022.

Growth of the construction industry in the APAC and Middle East & Africa regions coupled with the improved quality of construction lubricants are the key factors that are expected to drive the construction lubricants market during the forecast period.



On the basis of base oil, the construction lubricants market has been segmented into mineral oil and synthetic oil (PAO, PAG, Esters, Group III). The mineral oil segment is projected to lead the construction lubricants market during the forecast period due to its easy availability and low cost.



Based on product type, the construction lubricants market has been segmented into hydraulic fluid, engine oil, gear oil, compressor oil, grease, Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), and others (brake fluid, rock drill oil, chain & cable fluid). Hydraulic fluid is the largest product type segment of the construction lubricants, in terms of volume. Hydraulic fluid is mainly used for power transmission and lubrication in various heavy load equipment used in the construction industry. To avoid equipment failure, operators need a good quality hydraulic fluid, which drives the hydraulic fluid consumption in the construction industry. The engine oil segment dominated the construction lubricants market in terms of value. This dominance is mainly due to its high cost and frequent replacement in various construction equipment and off-road vehicles.



The construction lubricants market has been studied for APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC is the largest construction lubricants market globally, due to the massive industrial growth in emerging countries of the region, such as China, India, and South Korea. Domestic and foreign investments in construction have been consistently growing over the past decade in this region. Moreover, increasing construction activities, especially in the residential sector of China, and the increasing expenditure on infrastructure development in India are driving the APAC construction lubricants market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Construction Lubricants Market

4.2 Construction Lubricants Market, By Region

4.3 APAC Construction Lubricants Market, By Product Type and Country

4.4 Construction Lubricants Market, By Base Oil

4.5 Construction Lubricants Market Attractiveness

4.6 Construction Lubricants Market, By Product Type and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth of Construction Industry in APAC and the Middle East & Africa

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for High-Quality Lubricants

5.2.1.3 Rise in Automation in Construction Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2.2 Oil Rejuvenation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Zinc-Free (Ashless) Lubricants

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Industry Outlook

5.4.1 Construction Industry



6 Construction Lubricants Market, By Base Oil

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mineral Oil

6.3 Synthetic Oil

6.3.1 Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

6.3.2 Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)

6.3.3 Esters

6.3.4 Group III (Hydrocracking)



7 Construction Lubricants Market, By Equipment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Earthmoving Equipment

7.2.1 Excavators

7.2.1.1 Crawler Excavators

7.2.1.2 Mini Excavators

7.2.1.3 Wheeled Excavators

7.2.2 Loaders

7.2.2.1 Wheeled Loaders

7.2.2.2 Skid-Steer Loaders

7.2.3 Dozers

7.2.4 Motor Graders

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Material Handling Equipment

7.4 Heavy Construction Vehicles

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Compactors and Road Rollers

7.5.2 Pavers/ Asphalt Finishers

7.5.3 Tunneling Equipment and Machinery



8 Construction Lubricants Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hydraulic Fluid

8.3 Engine Oil

8.4 Gear Oil

8.5 Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

8.6 Compressor Oil

8.7 Grease

8.8 Others



9 Construction Lubricants Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 Australia

9.2.5 South Korea

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.3 Mexico

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 UK

9.4.3 France

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 UAE

9.5.4 Iran

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Colombia

9.6.3 Venezuela

9.6.4 Argentina



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Agreement

10.3.2 Expansion

10.3.3 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Royal Dutch Shell

11.2 Exxonmobil

11.3 British Petroleum (BP)

11.4 Chevron Corporation

11.5 Total

11.6 Petrochina Company

11.7 Lukoil

11.8 Indian Oil Corporation

11.9 Sinopec

11.10 Fuchs Petrolub SE

11.11 Other Key Market Players

11.11.1 Phillips 66 Company

11.11.2 Bel-Ray Company LLC.

11.11.3 Morris Lubricants

11.11.4 Penrite Oil

11.11.5 Valvoline

11.11.6 Liqui Moly GmbH

11.11.7 ENI SPA

11.11.8 Addinol Lube Oil GmbH



