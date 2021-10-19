Global Construction Market Outlook Report 2021-2025 with an Assessment of the impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Outlook to 2025 (Q3 2021 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction industry is rebounding at a rapid pace following the sharp decline in 2020, when construction activity slumped amid restrictions imposed globally to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The global construction industry is set to grow by 6.3%, an upward revision from 5.7% in the previous forecast update (Q2 2021). The positive revision reflects the faster-than-expected recovery in output in some key markets in the first half of the year, with works on construction sites being ramped up to try to accelerate progress following delays last year, and a surge in residential construction projects (in some markets to record highs), which has been offsetting weaknesses in the commercial and industrial sectors



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2025, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.



Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2025, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19

Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions

A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2025, and understand the immediate risks and challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Outlook



2. Regional Outlook: US and Canada

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Updates



3. Regional Outlook: Latin America

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Updates



4. Regional Outlook: Western Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Updates



5. Regional Outlook: Eastern Europe and Central Asia

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Updates



6. Regional Outlook: South-East Asia

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Updates



7. Regional Outlook: South Asia

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Updates



8. Regional Outlook: Australasia

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Updates



9. Regional Outlook: North-East Asia

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Updates



10. Regional Outlook: Middle East and North Africa

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Updates



11. Regional Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Updates



