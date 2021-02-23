Global Construction Materials Usage Outlook Report 2021: Trends Such as Sustainability, Verticalisation, Construction Automation, and Lightweighting Drive the Usage of Different Materials

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Key Architectural Trends Determining Construction Materials Usage, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to provide a growth outlook and top predictions for 2021 for the global construction materials market. The scope of the study comprises analysis of the construction materials market by material and geographic segmentation.

The consumption of construction materials is dependent on the demand from construction activities across the globe. Construction activities are witnessing a slowdown in the near term because of lockdowns brought in by governments around the world to control the COVID-19 pandemic. The slowdown is expected to impact the construction materials market as well.

Meanwhile, governments, regulatory authorities, and end customers are increasingly wary of the accumulation of construction waste and its recyclability, and the need for environment-friendly and circular solutions. These factors are encouraging construction developers as well as building material suppliers to focus on developing recyclable, sustainable, and energy-efficient alternatives.



Manufacturers are also focusing on developing products without compromising the quality, durability and overall costs of manufacturing the materials. Developers are also focusing on bio-based materials such as cork and bamboo and are increasingly using them for structural and insulation applications for a building.

Additionally, lightweighting is a key Mega Trend that facilitates installation efficiency in the construction industry. This trend is expected to augur the development and adoption of newer materials that are easy to install and transport to the construction site. As a result of this trend, increasing usage of materials such as plastics, wood plastic composites (WPCs), and timber is expected from the construction industry in the future.

Furthermore, developers are seeking opportunities to incorporate automation in the construction industry to mitigate the productivity challenges emanating from shortage of quality labour. This is expected to increase the use of machines, robotics, and modular and offsite construction in the construction industry in the future.

Moreover, the momentum in the work from home (WFH) trend is expected to propel the growth of DIY applications for construction chemicals, adhesives, and sealants. Additionally, WFH is having an impact on the growth of commercial construction in the short term. Hence, larger commercial projects are expected to be repurposed for residential applications.

Finally, architects in certain regions are focusing on integrating multiple rooms of a house into one large room for multipurpose applications, paving the way for open spaces with lower usage of beams, columns, and partition walls in the interiors of the building.

Key Topics Covered:

The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Construction Materials Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Executive Summary, Global Construction Materials Market

Key Highlights of the Global Construction Materials Market

Challenges Faced by the Global Construction Materials Market due to COVID-19

The 2020 Global Construction Materials Market - Actuals Versus Forecast

Revenue Forecast 2019-2021

Impact of COVID-19 on GDP from Construction Activities

Global Construction Industry Trends

Top Predictions for 2021

Scope and Segmentation, Global Construction Materials Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Global Construction Materials Market

Impact of COVID-19 on World GDP Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions

Impact of COVID-19 on the US

Other Economic Factors Impacting the Construction Materials Market

Key Global Construction Materials Revenue Trends, 2021

Forecast Assumptions

Global Construction Chemicals Market by Segment in 2019-2021

Global Construction Materials Market by Region, 2021

Key Predictions for 2021

Key 2021 Global Construction Materials Market Trends

Prediction 1 - Sustainability and Recyclability to be a Key Point of Focus for Architects and Developers

Prediction 2 - Promotion and Development of Bio-based Construction Materials in Rural Areas

Prediction 3 - Modular Construction and Machines Usher in an Era of Construction Automation

Prediction 4 - Increasing Vertical Construction in Urban Areas Alter the Design and Material Usage in Buildings

the Design and Material Usage in Buildings Prediction 5 - Work From Home the New Normal as a Propeller of DIY and Home-based Office Concepts

Prediction 6 - Newer Designs Aid Usage of Newer Materials

Prediction 7 - Greater Awareness About Antimicrobial Materials Amongst Architects and Developers

Award Winning Architecture of 2020 and Material Usage Commentary

Global Construction Materials Market, Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Construction Chemicals

Construction Chemical Companies to Watch

2021 Market Snapshot - CASE

CASE Companies to Watch

Color Theme for Coatings 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Glass

Glass Companies to Watch

2021 Market Snapshot - Flooring Materials

Flooring Materials Companies to Watch

2021 Market Snapshot - Construction Plastics

Construction Plastics Companies to Watch

2021 Market Snapshot - Thermal Insulation

Thermal Insulation Companies to Watch

Regional Predictions 2021

2021 Predictions - North America

2021 Predictions - Latin America

2021 Predictions - Europe

2021 Predictions - MEA

2021 Predictions - China

2021 Predictions - India

2021 Predictions - Japan

2021 Predictions - Rest of APAC

Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Construction Materials Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Automation in the Construction Industry, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Awareness About Antimicrobial Construction Materials, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increasing Demand for High-value Construction Chemicals for Specialised Applications, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4 - Experimentation in Design Leading to Use of Newer Materials, 2021

Growth Opportunity 5 - Increasing Focus on Sustainable and Recyclable Construction Materials, 2021

Key Conclusions

Appendix

