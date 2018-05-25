Global Construction Robot Market Report 2018-2023

The construction robot market is expected to reach USD 166.4 Million by 2023 from USD 76.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.8%

The construction robot market is mainly driven by factors such as enhanced productivity, quality, and safety due to the implementation of construction robots and growing urbanization worldwide.

The construction robot market is segmented on the basis of type into traditional robot, robotic arm, and exoskeleton. Traditional robot is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The technologically advanced traditional robots are being used as a replacement for the old construction equipment/machines in most of the construction functions. The traditional robots are serving the similar purpose as served by heavy construction equipment in an innovative manner, which is leading to the large adoption of these robots by the construction industry. The market for exoskeleton is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The construction robot market based on automation is segmented into fully autonomous and semi-autonomous. The semi-autonomous construction robots are expected to hold a larger share of the overall construction robot market by 2018. The need for broader and more efficient infrastructure, and improved infrastructure monitoring for predictive and corrective maintenance are the factors driving the market for these robots. The market for the semi-autonomous construction robots is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Their characteristic ability to integrate with the traditional construction machines is likely to contribute to the high CAGR of the market for these robots during the forecast period.

On the basis of function, the construction robot market has been segmented into demolition, bricklaying, 3D printing, concrete structural erection, finishing work, doors and windows installation, and others, including excavation, haulage, material handling, road rolling, and paving. The demolition function is expected to account for the largest share of the overall construction robot market by 2018. The market for the concrete structural erection function is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The robots designed for the concrete structural erection construct prefabricated concrete components or units that can directly be assembled on site to form an entire building structure.

On the basis of application, the construction robot market is segmented into public infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, nuclear dismantling and demolition, and other applications, including recycling and waste management. Public infrastructure is expected to account for the largest share of the construction robot market by 2018. The market for nuclear dismantling and demolition is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growing needs for eliminating the presence of human operators at hazardous areas and shielding them from the radiation in nuclear decommissioning attribute to the high growth of the market for nuclear dismantling and demolition.

The construction robot market is broadly classified on the basis of geographic regions into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC has abundant natural reserves distributed across various countries. The mining and construction industries are among the top industries in Australia, China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. With growing urbanization and wide availability of natural resources in the region, the mining and construction companies have started using automated equipment, operating software, and communications system to connect and operate on site. Europe held a major share of the market in 2017. The largest size of the European construction robot market is attributed to the large facilities of various companies for the development and production of the construction and demolition robots, increasing number of government regulations, and growing need for the residential and non-residential construction projects.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Construction Robot Market

4.2 Construction Robot Market, By Type

4.3 Construction Robot Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.4 Construction Robot Market, By Function

4.5 Construction Robot Market, By Region

4.6 Geographical Analysis of Construction Robot Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Enhanced Productivity, Quality, and Safety Due to the Implementation of Construction Robots

5.2.1.2 Growing Urbanization Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Equipment Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of 3D Printing in the Construction Industry

5.2.3.2 Rise in Automation at Construction Sites

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unpredictable Layout of the Construction Sites

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Construction Robot Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Traditional Robot

6.3 Robotic ARM

6.4 Exoskeleton



7 Construction Robot Market, By Automation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fully Autonomous

7.3 Semi-Autonomous



8 Construction Robot Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Demolition

8.3 Bricklaying

8.4 3D Printing

8.5 Concrete Structural Erection

8.6 Finishing Work

8.7 Doors and Windows Installation

8.8 Others



9 Construction Robot Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public Infrastructure

9.3 Commercial and Residential Buildings

9.4 Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

9.5 Others



10 Construction Robot Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches and Expansions

11.3.2 Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Brokk

12.2.2 Husqvarna

12.2.3 Komatsu

12.2.4 Ekso Bionics

12.2.5 Fujita

12.2.6 Construction Robotics

12.2.7 Fastbrick Robotics

12.2.8 Autonomous Solutions

12.2.9 Conjet

12.2.10 TopTec Spezialmaschinen

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 CYBERDYNE

12.3.2 Giant Hydraulic Tech

12.3.3 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun)

12.3.4 Alpine Sales and Rental

12.3.5 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology

12.4 Key Innovators

12.4.1 Apis Cor

12.4.2 nLink

12.4.3 Advanced Construction Robotics

12.4.4 MX3D

12.4.5 CyBe Construction



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n5c4hv/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-construction-robot-market-report-2018-2023-300655127.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

