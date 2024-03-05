Global Construction Robots Market Forecast 2024-2030: From Bricklaying to Welding, Market Set to Reach $749 Million by 2030

05 Mar, 2024, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Robots Market by Technology (Drones, Humanoid Laborers, Industrial Robots), Automation (Fully Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Function, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction industry is undergoing a significant transformation with the integration of advanced technologies. The latest market analysis report on Construction Robots sheds light on the growing adoption of automation and robotics in construction, projecting a promising growth trajectory with a CAGR of 21.09% expected to reach USD 749.56 million by 2030.
Current insights display a surge in the utilization of innovative construction robots across different regions. The Americas are leading the way with the prolific application of robotics in both commercial and residential construction. Meanwhile, Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions are not far behind, with considerable investments in research and development propelling the market forward.
Key Trends and Regional Dynamics
With the integration of drones, humanoid laborers, and industrial robots, the construction robots market is set to revolutionize building processes. The versatility of these robots ranges from bricklaying and welding to complex demolition tasks.
North America and emerging economies in the APAC region, including China and India, are investing heavily in construction automation, thereby augmenting market growth.
- Technological advancements, including the advent of drones and AI, enable precise and efficient construction operations.
- Robots' application in residential building projects is expected to streamline processes and boost safety standards.
- Public infrastructure development benefits from automated and semi-autonomous systems, which minimize hazards and optimize construction timelines.
Humanoid laborers and industrial robots are expected to see an upsurge in demand due to their capabilities in hazardous environments and large-scale projects, which lead to the need for accurate and resilient construction solutions.
Embracing Technological Innovations
Fully autonomous and semi-autonomous robots are set to redefine the construction industry. Advanced features, like real-time data analysis and remote operation capabilities, are fostering safer and more efficient construction sites.
- Fully autonomous and collaborative robots are paving the way for significant innovations in construction methodologies.
- The adoption of 3D printing robots is streamlining complex design executions and bespoke construction requirements.
This comprehensive report not only delves into the competitive landscape but also provides insights into the dynamics shaping the construction robots market. This includes analyzing the roles of key players who are capitalizing on the technological advancements to offer sophisticated robotics solutions, ultimately changing the face of the construction industry.
Highlighting the industry's futuristic approach, the report garners attention towards the potential that lies within the use of construction robots, paving the way for safer, more efficient, and technologically driven construction environments globally.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Construction Robots Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Technology
- Drones
- Humanoid Laborers
- Industrial Robots
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Self-Driving Construction Vehicles
Automation
- Fully Autonomous
- Semi-Autonomous
Function
- 3D Printing Robots
- Bricklaying Robots
- Demolition Robots
- Welding Robots
Application
- Commercial Buildings
- Public Infrastructure
- Residential Buildings
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc.
- ANYbotics AG
- Apis Cor Inc.
- Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
- Boston Dynamics, Inc.
- Brokk AB
- Built Robotics
- Canvas Construction Inc.
- Colena Ltd.
- Conjet AB
- Construction Robotics
- CyBe Construction
- Dusty Robotics
- Exyn Technologies
- Fastbrick Robotics Limited
- Fujita Corporation
- Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd.
- HowToRobot
- Husqvarna AB
- ICON Technology, inc.
- Kewazo GmbH
- KUKA AG
- MX3D
- nLink AS
- Okibo Ltd.
- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
- TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH
- ULC Technologies, LLC
