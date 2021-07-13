Global consulting firm Star acquires Pro4People, creating powerhouse in MedTech development and regulatory consulting

Founder and Chairman of Star Juha Christensen highlights how "This acquisition further strengthens our market leadership position. We can now go even further in advising our clients on structuring, designing and developing MedTech solutions." Christensen continued: "With a CAGR of over 30% since its founding in 2008, Star is becoming an increasingly attractive home for founders of consulting businesses who want to double down and see their companies continue to scale, their employees to keep growing and their assets to keep appreciating."

The acquisition is the result of an in-house M&A engine that will deliver 7-10% annual inorganic growth on top of the company's impressive organic growth. It is focused on making targeted acquisitions within the industries of Health & Wellness, Automotive & Mobility, FinTech and AdTech.

With this acquisition, Star has deepened its MedTech capabilities, expanding its already extensive offering. In addition to their agility, digital innovation focus and end-to-end delivery services, Star will now offer clients world-class regulatory expertise, helping them identify the best route to market for their MedTech products."The complex regulatory approval process is a significant challenge for all companies looking to bring MedTech and Digital Healthcare solutions to market. It is costly, time-consuming and complicated. Ultimately, there's no one-size-fits-all approach. With Pro4People's regulated Medtech, QMS and compliance expertise, Star will be able to navigate the best route for our clients while bolstering our already world-class MedTech design and delivery capabilities," elaborates Sergii Gorpynich, Chief Technology Officer at Star.

Star's commitment to build increasingly deep industry expertise cements its position as a superior partner for MedTech and Digital Healthcare businesses. David Box, Managing Director of Health & Wellness at Star, emphasizes how "This acquisition enables Star to create even stronger MedTech and Digital Healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes, reduce provider burden, lower costs and boost population health. Moreover, it equips us to do more with the most valuable asset in healthcare—data. We'll be able to help organizations better collect, understand and use data to align their strategies and take the right approach as global healthcare needs evolve."

For Star, cultural fit is a key parameter for assessing the viability of an acquisition. In Pro4People, Star found a like-minded partner that will become an integral component of their continuing growth story. Tomasz Puk, CEO at Pro4People, described this synergy and the enthusiasm from his team in noting, "We are thrilled about the opportunity to become part of Star. This is the culmination of our hard work and investment into Pro4People's growth over the years. Best of all, Star values our people and shares our vision of transforming healthcare. By working together, we'll unlock more opportunities and continue our founding mission much further than we could have ever envisioned."

To learn more about Star and the groundbreaking projects they do, visit www.star.global .

About Star

Star is a global technology company that connects strategy, design and engineering services and helps companies to accelerate their product innovation. They support their customers every step of the co-creation way — from ideation and concept crafting to full-stack development and putting solutions into the hands and minds of end-users.

Star works for businesses in a variety of industries, including Automotive & Mobility, Health & Wellness, FinTech and others. Their customers include Lufthansa, Zeiss, Panasonic, BMW, SAIC, NIO, Dolby, EGYM and One Concern.

About Pro4People

Pro4People is a leading software consultancy located in Wrocław, Poland, specializing in developing innovative MedTech products. They assist clients in all phases of the software development lifecycle: research, development, maintenance and delivery to create modern, global, compliant and connected medical devices. Their products and technologies include web applications, connected health solutions, cloud backend systems, SaMD platforms, mobile applications and AI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572910/StarPhoto.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572911/Star_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Star