Global Consumer Automobile Entertainment Market (2020 to 2025) - Manufacturer vs. Third-party Connected Vehicle Infotainment Apps

This research evaluates software and app platforms including OS, middleware, HMI, smartphone app integration, and OEM SDKs. The report compares the strategic advantages between driver-centric and vehicle-centric infotainment systems. The report also evaluates key initiatives of auto OEMs, third-party app providers, and monetization strategies for automakers in the emerging in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem.



The connected car ecosystem is rapidly evolving as a result of the dominant industry trend to leverage software-defined cars to provide cloud-based services that are indirectly related to driving itself and more concerned with the overall vehicle occupant experience. This trend includes auto OEMs developing their own application platforms that integrate with third-party app development for in-vehicle infotainment systems.



Infotainment systems are emerging as diverse services including navigation system, premium audio, and video systems, in-vehicle advertising, commerce, and smart mobility services such as travel, hotel, flight and train, robo-taxi, ride-sharing/rental, health and education services, and content including video, music, and movies. Various suppliers within the automotive value chain, such as telematics providers and aftermarket service providers, are contributing to develop the SDC ecosystem. This ecosystem is the foundation for in-vehicle entertainment.



The in-vehicle infotainment system market is going to become a $78.9 billion opportunity by 2025. Building driver-centric infotainment systems instead of vehicle-centric ecosystems will be one of the key success factors through 2030. Infotainment services enable new revenue streams that are less dependent on automotive production cycles and provide consistent revenue with up to five times higher margins than the current post-sale services. Many automotive manufacturers have installed third-party infotainment systems, which is a trend that is anticipated to accelerate as vehicle sales decline, placing greater reliance on post-sale services.



Target Audience:

Automobile manufacturers

Wireless device manufacturers

Automobile OEMs and aftermarket

Smartphone application developers

IoT infrastructure and solution providers

Select Report Findings:

Aftermarket is the largest segment with 44% of the total market in 2019

North America is the largest region with 31.9% of the total market in 2019

is the largest region with 31.9% of the total market in 2019 The USA aftermarket will reach $7.12B by 2025, while OEMs will reach $3.94B

aftermarket will reach by 2025, while OEMs will reach USA is the largest country in North America , while Germany , France, UK, and Russia are major countries in Europe

is the largest country in , while , France, UK, and are major countries in Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 23.7% from 2019 to 2025, led by China, Japan , Korea, and India

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Connected Vehicle Infotainment System: Rise of Software Platforms

2.1 Auto OEMs, OS Platform, Middle Ware and Other Third Party Platforms

2.1.1 OS Platform

2.1.2 Middleware Platform

2.1.3 HMI Platform

2.1.4 Apps Platform

2.1.5 Smartphone Apps Platform

2.1.6 OEM SDK Platform

2.2 Driver Centric Infotainment System

2.3 Vehicle Centric Telematics Solutions

2.4 OEM vs Third Party

2.5 On-Board vs. Cloud-Based



3 Automotive Infotainment Apps Platforms and Emerging Challenges

3.1 Auto OEM Initiatives

3.2 Third-Party Apps Providers

3.3 API Based Development Ecosystem

3.4 Monetize Connected Services

3.5 Address Cybersecurity Challenges

3.6 Buy or Build Decision for In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

3.7 Adopt Integrated Strategy and Build Partnership

3.8 Prepare for the Age Software Defined Cars



4 Case studies

4.1 The Smartphone as Next-Gen Automotive Infotainment Concept

4.2 QNX and Freescale: Automotive Infotainment

4.3 Case Study for Ford Motor Company developed its next-generation SYNC 3

4.4 BOSCH CASE STUDY for GENIVI Adoption

4.5 Apple CarPlay: Ready for Connected Car Prime Time



5 Company Analysis

5.1 QNX

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.3 Recent Developments

5.2 Mojio

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Recent Developments

5.3 Airbiquity

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Recent Developments

5.4 IBM Corporation

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.3 Recent Developments

5.5 Vimcar

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.3 Recent Developments

5.6 Thalesgroup

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.3 Recent Developments

5.7 Apple CarPlay

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.2 Product Portfolio

5.7.3 Recent Developments

5.8 Google

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.3 Recent Developments

5.9 Inrix

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.3 Recent Developments

5.10 Ford

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.3 Recent Developments



6 Market Outlook and Forecasts

6.1 Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Ecosystem and Rise of In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market

6.2 Connected In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.2.1 Global Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.2 Regional Market

6.2.2.1 North America Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.2.2 Europe Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.2.3 APAC Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.2.4 Latin America Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.3 Leading Country Market

6.2.3.1 USA Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.3.2 Germany Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.3.3 China Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.3.4 Japan Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.3.5 France Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.3 Connected In-Vehicle Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.3.1 Global Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts: OEM vs. Others and Types of Smartphone Supported Module

6.3.2 Regional Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.1 North America Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.2 Europe Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.3 APAC Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.4 Latin America Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.5 MEA Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3 Leading Country Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.1 USA Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.2 Germany Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.3 China Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.4 Japan Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.5 France Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts



