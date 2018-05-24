Global Consumer Batteries Markets, 2016-2024 - Biofuel Cell: Will it Sound a Death Knell for Traditional Rechargeable Batteries

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Consumer Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Consumer Batteries in US$ by the following Battery Chemistries:
- Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, & Lithium)
- Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, & Others).
The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Battery Technology Inc. (USA)
- BYD Company Ltd. (China)
- Duracell Inc. (USA)
- Electrochem Automation Inc. (USA)
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- FDK Corporation (Japan)
- GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)
- Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- LG Chem (South Korea)
- Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Spectrum Brands, Inc. (USA)
- VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Tronic Technology Global Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Ultralife Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Consumer Batteries
A Prelude
Consumer Products' Batteries Market in Robust Health
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Outlook
Alkaline Battery Market Heads for Steady Growth
Rechargeable/Secondary Battery Market Gathers Notable Momentum
Growth Drivers and Trends
Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries
Rising Adoption of Smart Wearables
Longer Lasting Batteries: An Important Component Driving Sales
Increasing Consumer Spending
Green Innovation to Lead the Way
Global Demand for Battery Materials to Surge
Emerging Trends in Consumer Battery Industry
Smart Batteries
Futuristic Battery Technology Trends
A Peek into Technology Trends/Innovations
Innovation in the Battery Field
Centered Around Manufacturing Process Improvements
New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery
Safer Lithium-Ion Batteries Being Developed
New Generation Smart Power Batteries Gain Momentum
Pre-Charged/Ready-to-use Rechargeable Batteries
An Opportunity Generator
Portable Fuel Cell Batteries: Not an Immediate Threat
Biofuel Cell: Will it Sound a Death Knell for Traditional Rechargeable Batteries?
Li-Ion Polymer Batteries Get Thinner
Aluminum-Air Batteries Poised to Gain Ground
Nanotechnology
Creating a Difference in the Battery Market
Carbon Electrodes: to Create High Performance Lithium Sulfur Batteries
Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
New Battery Technologies for Wearable Devices
Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches
2. SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE
Primary Batteries: An Overview
Alkaline: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment
Global Alkaline Battery Market: Concentrated at the Top...
Challenges
Low Consumer Awareness Deters Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets
Higher Prices of Alkaline Batteries
Rising Raw Material Costs Impact Profitability Margins
Threat of Counterfeit: A Cause of Concern
NiMH
A Major Competing Product in High-Drain Consumer Applications
A Mature US Market for Alkaline Batteries
More Powerful Alkalines for the US Market
Trends Adversely Impacting Major Player Profitability
European Market for Alkaline Batteries
Emerging Trends Adversely Impacting Profitability
Zinc-Carbon: Continues to Sustain Demand in Emerging Markets
Primary Lithium Batteries: The Fastest Growing Primary Battery Segment
Zinc Air
An Insight
Continuous R&D to Broaden Electronic Devices Application Market
Secondary Batteries: An Overview
Battery Chemistries Responding to Demands from OEMs
Infusion of New Materials to Boost Energy Storage of Batteries
A Peek into Segments
NiCad Batteries
Set to Decline
Key Statistical Inputs
NiMH
A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications
Lithium Ion Batteries: A Review
Evolution of Lithium Ion Battery
Market Scenario
Challenges
Asian Giants Dominate the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market
Japan Losing Ground to Other Asian Countries
Li-Ion Batteries Witness Increased Investments
Lithium Rechargeable Prices Exhibit Declining Trend
Raw Material Dynamics in Li-Ion Batteries
Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material
Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)
A Threat to Li-Ion Battery
Innovations
Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius
Gbatteries Develops BatteryBox
A Battery with 50Whr Backup Capacity
Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan
Growth Drivers
Consumer LiB Market: High-End IT Products to Drive Future Growth
Mobile Phones: A Power Packed Opportunity for Li-ion batteries
Smartphones: A Lucrative Market
Laptops and Netbooks
The Li-ion Drivers
Addressing Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries
IATA's New Regulations for Li-ion Battery Transportation
Battery Market to Witness Emergence of New Chemistries
Lithium Polymer: Rising Like a Phoenix
Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth
3. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS/ RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities within the Battery Market
Range of Advancements in Battery Technology
Potential Breakthroughs in Consumer Battery Technology
Stereax P180 Battery
An Expanded View
Turning towards Computer Power
The Future
New, Innovative Technology for Supporting Faster Charge of Lithium-ion Batteries
Impending Arrival of a Better and Safer Rechargeable Battery
Dream to Develop Energy-Dense and Affordable Batteries Remains Elusive
Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations
Improvement in One Area Comes at the Cost of Another
Costs and Funding
Testing, Safety and Reliability
Impact of Stagnation in Battery Technology on Other Emerging Technologies
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Battery
Device Maker's Need
Evolution of Battery
Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments
Types of Batteries
Acid and Alkaline Batteries
Wet and Dry Batteries
Applications
Consumer Batteries (Primary & Secondary)
Different Sizes of Consumer Batteries
Primary Batteries
Zinc-Carbon (Zn-C)
Alkaline Batteries
Primary Lithium Batteries
Secondary Batteries
Table 30: Secondary Batteries
Characteristics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd)
History
Drawbacks
Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)
Nickel Metal Hydride Vs. Nickel Cadmium
Lithium Ion Batteries
Properties
Applications
Competition
Merits
Demerits
History
Lithium Vs. Alkaline Batteries
Others
Lithium-Polymer
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS
Rayovac Introduces PRO LINE Advanced Battery System for Hearing Aids
FDK and Fujitsu Develop High Energy Density Cathode Material, Lithium Cobalt Pyrophosphate
Energizer Introduces Rechargeable Batteries from Recycled Battery Material
Enevate Introduces SemiAccurate, Silicon-Lithium-Ion Battery
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Maxell to Acquire GS Yuasa' Specialty Business within Industrial Batteries & Power Sources Business
Energizer to Acquire Spectrum Brands' Battery and Lighting Products Business
VARTA Consumer Batteries Invests in Dischingen's Battery Plant for Modernization and Expansion
Lithium Exploration Group to Acquire Lithium Battery Patents
StoreDot Gets $60M Funding for Developing Quick-Charging Battery
Solvay Acquires Energain Li-Ion High Voltage Technology from DuPont
Murata Manufacturing Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sony's Battery Business
Freeman Spogli & Co. Acquires Batteries Plus Bulbs
Total to Acquire Saft
P&G Transfers Duracell Business to Berkshire Hathaway
Faradion and AGM Batteries Sign R&D Partnership to Commercialize Sodium Technology
Ultralife Acquires Accutronics, an Independent Designer and Manufacturer of Smart Batteries
Hitachi Maxell and Kopin Enter into Agreement to Manufacture High-Capacity Lithium Ion Batteries
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 126)
- The United States (29)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (21)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (1)
