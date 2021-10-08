Global Consumer Credit Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Credit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer credit market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Consumer credit refers to short- and intermediate-term personal loans that are taken by individuals to finance the purchase of commodities and services for personal consumption. A finance fee is charged for the sanction of credit or the extension of existing credit that can be presented in the form of a cash loan or by a seller in the form of sales credit. They are commonly available in the form of non-revolving loans that are repaid in a specific number of payments and revolving loans that include automobile, consumer goods, home repair and personal loans.



Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, high economic growth for micro-enterprises, especially in developing nations, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Banks and other financial institutions are investing in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to minimize the credit gap with local vendors. Additionally, consumer banking professionals are adopting credit data that deals with the information related to cash flows and analytics at the portfolio level. Credit data in such instances aids in managing individual credit cases, real-time pricing and capital management of multi-asset portfolios and minimizing firm-wide risks through consistency, automation, and transparency. Moreover, the increasing use of social media platforms by consumer credit agencies for better market connectivity and penetration is contributing to the market growth. These platforms aid in expanding the consumer base, launching media campaigns, and conducting new product launches.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), JPMorgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Wells Fargo, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global consumer credit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global consumer credit market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the credit type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the issuer?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payment method?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global consumer credit market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Consumer Credit Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Credit Type

6.1 Revolving Credits

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-revolving Credits

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service Type

7.1 Credit Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software and IT Support Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Issuer

8.1 Banks and Finance Companies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Credit Unions

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Payment Method

9.1 Direct Deposit

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Debit Cards

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Bank of America

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Barclays

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 BNP Paribas

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 China Construction Bank

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Citigroup

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Deutsche Bank

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 HSBC

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 JPMorgan Chase

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Wells Fargo

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cigxpp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

