Global Consumer WiFi Router Market 2020-2025 Featuring Major Players - NETGEAR, ASUSTeK Computer, eero, TP-Link, D-Link, and Belkin

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer WiFi Router Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer Wi-Fi router market was valued at US$6.701 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$8.847 billion in 2025.



The internet, which is seen as one of the major contributors to the development of civilizations, has become a key to unlocking innovation, development and social progress across the globe. It doesn't come as a surprise that the explosive growth phase for internet has passed and it is now marking its entry into the power conversion phase.



One of the indicators for this position is continuously shifting focus from connecting people with one another to connecting everything and everyone with everything and everyone. Cyberspace can now be seen as the dimension where revolution of the world's governance system is taking place at a fast pace. Increasing penetration of digital technologies into our societies continues to open doors to immense opportunities for the entities which are connected, but at the same time, it sculptures digital illiteracy as the inclusion's new frontier.



The market growth for consumer Wi-Fi routers is majorly attributed to increasing need among people to remain connected to a reliable internet, and improving affordability of Wi-Fi connections across many countries. A data from the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development sheds light on changing cost of bandwidth.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the global Consumer Wi-Fi Router market include NETGEAR, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., eero LLC, TP-Link Corporation Limited, D-Link Corporation, and Belkin International, Inc. among others.



These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the portfolio management system market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Wireless G

5.3. Wireless N

5.4. Wireless AC



6. Global Consumer Wi-Fi Router Market Analysis, By Geography



7. Competitive Environment and Analysis

7.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

7.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

7.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

7.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



8. Company Profiles

8.1. NETGEAR

8.2. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

8.3. eero LLC

8.4. Belkin International, Inc.

8.5. SAMSUNG

8.6. Google

8.7. TP-Link Corporation Limited

8.8. D-Link Corporation

8.9. Nokia

8.10. Cisco

8.11. W.W. Amped Wifi, Inc.

8.12. Synology Inc.

8.13. Ubiquiti Inc.

8.14. Xiaomi

8.15. Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfm8dd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

