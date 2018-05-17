Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market with Digital Transformation, 2018-2020

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This study provides contact center outsourcers with important benchmarks across verticals, and supports their digital transformation journey. The study covers trends impacting the contact center BPO market, strategic imperatives for contact center BPO providers, end user priorities for customer engagement, outsourcer investment trends, case studies of successful digital transformation implementations, growth opportunities in 2019 and beyond, analyst commentary and perspectives, and the 2018 top predictions for the BPO Industry.
Delivering best in class customer experience through digital solutions is key for success in the BPO industry across industries and regions. The ability to provide an omnichannel experience, efficiencies through artificial intelligence, personalized marketing and customized solutions are critical success factors. Chatbots and videoconferencing features are increasingly sought after, and incorporating unified communications is a valuable differentiator. Price continues to play a top factor in decision making.
Features and solutions covered include big data analytics, chat and chat Bot (Interactive Text Response), customer journey analytics, email, guided resolution/next best action, IVR, IoT, live agent voice, messaging bot, mobile customer care, proactive outbound, performance management, quality monitoring, real time speech analytics, social media analytics, speech analytics, unified agent desktop, video, web collaboration tools, workforce management, and eLearning.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Trends Impacting the Contact Center BPO Market
2. A Framework for Digital Transformation
Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Framework
Digital Transformation FrameworkDigital Ecosystem
Digital Transformation FrameworkBusiness Functions
Digital Transformation FrameworkBusiness Models
3. End User Priorities for Customer Engagement
Research Objectives and Methods
Survey Methodology
End User Priorities for Customer Engagement, Global, 2017
Importance of Digital Transformation Investments
Contact Centers and Applications Usage
Outsourcers Need to Improve their KPIs with Digital Transformation Solutions
Channel Integration Plans
Social Media Strategy Goals
Mobile Device Capabilities for Customer Care
4. Outsourcer Investment Trends
Top Factors Influencing Outsourcer Selection
Customer Care Functions Moved to Outsourcers
Top Drivers for IT Investment Over Next 2 Years
Technologies that Have the Most Impact on Revenue Growth
Technologies to Impact Cost Reduction Efforts
Plans for Investment Over Next Two Years by Sector
Expectations for Outsourcers to Deliver an Omnichannel Experience by Region
Expectations for Outsourcers to Deliver an Omnichannel Experience by Industry
Portion of Seats Moved to Outsourcers over the Next Two Years by Industry
Locations of Outsourcers
Number of Outsourcers
Factors Preventing the Use of Outsourcers
Importance of Digital Transformation Investments
5. Case StudiesExamples of Successful Digital Transformation Implementations
Avaya Oceana Delivers a Wave of EfficienciesPhased Approach Assures a Smooth Digital Transformation
Teleperformance's Solution for Delivering an Exceptional Customer Experience
Genesys Delivers Omni-channel Experience
6. Growth Opportunities in 2019 and Beyond
Key Digital Growth Opportunities in the Contact Center BPO Industry
Growth Opportunity 1Omnichannel Customer Experience
Growth Opportunity 2Customer Experience Analytics
Growth Opportunity 3Social Media Monitoring
Growth Opportunity 4Social Customer Engagement
Growth Opportunity 5Live Chat
Growth Opportunity 6Messaging Platforms in Customer Service
Growth Opportunity 7The IoT: Supporting Immersive Experiences
Growth Opportunity 8Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Growth Opportunity 9Virtual Agent/Advisor
Growth Opportunity 10Gamifying the Customer Experience
Growth Opportunity 11WebRTC (Real Time Communications) Applications
Growth Opportunity 12Hosted/Cloud Contact Centers
Growth Opportunity 13Work at Home Solutions
Growth Opportunity 14Industry Focus: Healthcare
Strategic Imperatives for Contact Center BPO Providers
7. Analyst Commentary and Perspectives
8. 2018 Top Predictions for the BPO Industry
Top Predictions for the Global BPO Industry
Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
Industry Definitions
List of Exhibits
