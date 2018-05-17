Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market with Digital Transformation, 2018-2020

This study provides contact center outsourcers with important benchmarks across verticals, and supports their digital transformation journey. The study covers trends impacting the contact center BPO market, strategic imperatives for contact center BPO providers, end user priorities for customer engagement, outsourcer investment trends, case studies of successful digital transformation implementations, growth opportunities in 2019 and beyond, analyst commentary and perspectives, and the 2018 top predictions for the BPO Industry.

Delivering best in class customer experience through digital solutions is key for success in the BPO industry across industries and regions. The ability to provide an omnichannel experience, efficiencies through artificial intelligence, personalized marketing and customized solutions are critical success factors. Chatbots and videoconferencing features are increasingly sought after, and incorporating unified communications is a valuable differentiator. Price continues to play a top factor in decision making.

Features and solutions covered include big data analytics, chat and chat Bot (Interactive Text Response), customer journey analytics, email, guided resolution/next best action, IVR, IoT, live agent voice, messaging bot, mobile customer care, proactive outbound, performance management, quality monitoring, real time speech analytics, social media analytics, speech analytics, unified agent desktop, video, web collaboration tools, workforce management, and eLearning.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Trends Impacting the Contact Center BPO Market



2. A Framework for Digital Transformation

Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Framework

Digital Transformation FrameworkDigital Ecosystem

Digital Transformation FrameworkBusiness Functions

Digital Transformation FrameworkBusiness Models



3. End User Priorities for Customer Engagement

Research Objectives and Methods

Survey Methodology

End User Priorities for Customer Engagement, Global, 2017

Importance of Digital Transformation Investments

Contact Centers and Applications Usage

Outsourcers Need to Improve their KPIs with Digital Transformation Solutions

Channel Integration Plans

Social Media Strategy Goals

Mobile Device Capabilities for Customer Care



4. Outsourcer Investment Trends

Top Factors Influencing Outsourcer Selection

Customer Care Functions Moved to Outsourcers

Top Drivers for IT Investment Over Next 2 Years

Technologies that Have the Most Impact on Revenue Growth

Technologies to Impact Cost Reduction Efforts

Plans for Investment Over Next Two Years by Sector

Expectations for Outsourcers to Deliver an Omnichannel Experience by Region

Expectations for Outsourcers to Deliver an Omnichannel Experience by Industry

Portion of Seats Moved to Outsourcers over the Next Two Years by Industry

Locations of Outsourcers

Number of Outsourcers

Factors Preventing the Use of Outsourcers

Importance of Digital Transformation Investments



5. Case StudiesExamples of Successful Digital Transformation Implementations

Avaya Oceana Delivers a Wave of EfficienciesPhased Approach Assures a Smooth Digital Transformation

Teleperformance's Solution for Delivering an Exceptional Customer Experience

Genesys Delivers Omni-channel Experience



6. Growth Opportunities in 2019 and Beyond

Key Digital Growth Opportunities in the Contact Center BPO Industry

Growth Opportunity 1Omnichannel Customer Experience

Growth Opportunity 2Customer Experience Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3Social Media Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 4Social Customer Engagement

Growth Opportunity 5Live Chat

Growth Opportunity 6Messaging Platforms in Customer Service

Growth Opportunity 7The IoT: Supporting Immersive Experiences

Growth Opportunity 8Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Growth Opportunity 9Virtual Agent/Advisor

Growth Opportunity 10Gamifying the Customer Experience

Growth Opportunity 11WebRTC (Real Time Communications) Applications

Growth Opportunity 12Hosted/Cloud Contact Centers

Growth Opportunity 13Work at Home Solutions

Growth Opportunity 14Industry Focus: Healthcare

Strategic Imperatives for Contact Center BPO Providers



7. Analyst Commentary and Perspectives



8. 2018 Top Predictions for the BPO Industry

Top Predictions for the Global BPO Industry

Legal Disclaimer



9. Appendix

Industry Definitions

List of Exhibits





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h5tfxh/global_contact?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-contact-center-outsourcing-market-with-digital-transformation-2018-2020-300650490.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

