Global Contact Lens Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025 - Key Players are Alcon, Cooper Vision, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Lens Market, Global Forecast by Segments (Corrective Lens, Cosmetic & Lifestyle oriented Lens, Others), Materials, Design, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global contact lens market is expected to surpass US$ 12 Billion by the year-end of 2025.

Contact lens is one of the essential treatments for the number of visual deficiencies like myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia and various other refractive problems. The major factors that fuel the market growth are; rising per capita income, increasing disposable income, increasing awareness about eye care treatment, growing ageing population, technological advancement, increasing research and development in the field of eye care, positive government initiatives, etc. Moreover, growing cases of the visual problem across the world will further propel the global contact lens market.

Cosmetic contact lens plays a significant role in driving the market, although it is related to appearance or aesthetic only. Contact lens comes up with different variety like daily, weekly, monthly and yearly disposable basis. Contact lens is made up of various materials like Silicone Hydrogel, Methacrylate Hydrogel and many others, but Silicone Hydrogel is most selling contact lens across the world. Improved design of contact lens and an increasing number of product launch will further boost the global contact lens market.

Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers

Advantages of Contact Lens over Regular Glasses

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorder

Changing Consumer Lifestyle

Challenges



Competition on Rise from Advanced Vision Correction Technologies

Use of Contact Lens causes Pore Risks

Segment Insights - Cosmetic Lens is the Fastest Growing Segment



In this report, the contact lens market is fragmented into three parts; Corrective Lens, Cosmetic and Lifestyle Oriented Lenses and Others. Corrective lenses are used for visual inaccuracies, whereas cosmetic lens are used for appearance and aesthetic only. In this report, the segment is studied under various perspectives to identify the future trend that will drive the global contact lens market.



Material Insights - Silicone Hydrogel Soft Contacts Lens is one of the most Selling Product across the World



Here the market is categorized by materials into 4 parts; Silicone Hydrogel Soft Contact, Methacrylate Hydrogel Soft Contacts, Gas- Permeable Contact Lenses and Others. In this report, we have done a multi-factor analysis of each material to identify the competitive landscape, historical trend, future prospects, and growth and restraint factors.



Design Insights - Toric Design is one of the Most Expensive Products of Contact Lens



Contact lens to come up with numerous design, here we try to showcase the market based on the design of contact lens into 4 parts; Multifocal, Toric, Spherical and Others. Spherical is one of the most selling design of contact lens, whereas toric is one of the most expensive contact lens design.



Key players Insight



All these companies are doing various Research & Development work in the field of eye care to improve the quality and design of the contact lens.



In this report, the most important key players of contact lens are

Alcon Laboratories

Cooper Vision

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Contact Lens Market & Volume Analysis

4.1 Global Contact Lens Market

4.2 Global Contact Lens Volume



5. Market Share - Global Contact Lens (2015 - 2025)

5.1 Segments

5.2 Material

5.3 Design

5.4 Region



6. Volume Share - Regions Contact Lens (2015 - 2025)



7. Region - Global Contact Lens Market (2015 - 2025)

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacifics

7.4 Rest of the World (ROW)



8. Region (Volume) - Global Contact Lens Market (2015 - 2025)

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World (ROW)



9. Segments - Global Contact Lens Market (2015 - 2025)

9.1 Corrective Lens

9.2 Cosmetic & LifeStyle Oriented Lens

9.3 Others



10. Materials - Global Contact Lens Market (2015 - 2025)

10.1 Silicone Hydrogel Soft Contact Lens

10.2 Methacrylate Hydrogel Soft Contact Lens

10.3 Gas- Permeable Rigid Contact Lens

10.4 Others



11. Design - Global Contact Lens Market (2015 - 2025)

11.1 Spherical

11.2 Toric Contact Lens

11.3 Multifocal Contact Lens

11.4 Others



Companies Mentioned



Alcon Laboratories

Cooper Vision

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyng4r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

