Global Contact Lenses Market Report 2022-2027, Featuring Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, The Cooper Companies, Alcon and Bausch & Lomb

The contact lenses market is growing at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. Contact lenses constitute an essential component of the global vision care market.

The growing adoption of contact lenses for restoring multiple vision dysfunctions, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, will promote the growth of the global contact lenses market. The growing focus on the aesthetic look and the popularity of colored contact lenses in the fashion industry will boost the demand for these vision care products in the global market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the contact lenses market:

Introduction of Hi-Tech Contact Lenses

Increasing Usage of Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses

Paradigm Shift Towards Premium Priced and Cosmetic Lenses

Technological Advancements in the Contact Lenses

Increasing Product Launches

Growing Target Population

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Technological advances in the manufacturing process of making the product drive growth in the market. For instance, CooperVision has partnered with the plastic bank to develop a "plastic neutral" contact lens. CooperVision, one of the key players, has taken the step to produce recycled material-based contact lenses in the market.

There is a growing number of people with visual impairments, which will increase further in the forecast period. The growing target population in the contact lenses market due to myopia, the growing elderly population, and the increasing preference for contact lenses over prescription spectacles will drive the market in the near future.

CONTACT LENSES MARKET SEGMENTS

Contact lenses market is segmented on the basis of:

Material

Application

Design

Usage

Distribution Channel

Geography

CONTACT LENSES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Silicone hydrogel contact lenses benefit like they can help minimize risk, including red eyes, swollen corneas, and blurred vision. Some of the factors why silicon hydrogel lenses are preferred are extended wear, continuous wear, increased comfort, and performance.

The changing lifestyle and environmental conditions such as smoking, high exposure to UV rays, pollutants also enhance the number of eye disorders such as refractive error, cataracts, and glaucoma. The increase in the diabetic population also contributes to the rise of eye disorders such as glaucoma, retinopathy, cataracts, temporary blurring of vision. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for corrective contact lenses in the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Material

Silicone Hydrogel

Hydrogel

Gp/Rgp

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Market Segmentation by Design

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Market Segmentation by Usage

Daily Disposable

Frequent Replacement

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Hospital And Eye Care

Online Stores

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

North America : North America is considered an attractive market for contact lenses due to high healthcare spending in the region. In the US, cosmetic contact lenses usage is also comparatively high. This is due to the increased awareness and importance of aesthetic looks among the US population.

: is considered an attractive market for contact lenses due to high healthcare spending in the region. In the US, cosmetic contact lenses usage is also comparatively high. This is due to the increased awareness and importance of aesthetic looks among the US population. APAC: In 2021, APAC accounted for more than 30% of the global contact lenses market. It is also the second-largest player in the contact lenses market. Japan accounts for 27% of the share in APAC in the contact lenses market. What's unique is that it is illegal for eye doctors to sell or distribute contact lenses. So many doctors own and operate contact lens retail stores. Thus doctors play an essential role in influencing the pricing of the products.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE/ RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

The key players in the contact lenses market are Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, The Cooper Companies, Alcon, and Bausch & Lomb.

In 2020, Alcon boosted its contact lens portfolio in Canada by introducing its new innovative PRECISION1 daily disposable, silicone hydrogel contact lenses.

by introducing its new innovative PRECISION1 daily disposable, silicone hydrogel contact lenses. Johnson & Johnson launched a product called Acuvue. In this, contact lenses will automatically adapt to the availability of light. Brighter the light, the lens will automatically darken to prevent excessive brightness for the user.

Johnson and Johnson also got approval to release a contact lens infused with an antihistamine to combat eye allergy symptoms such as itchiness.

Key Vendors

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

The Cooper Companies

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Other Prominent Vendors

Bescon

BenQ Materials

ClearLab

CAMAX OPTICAL

Clerio Vision

Contamac

Essilor

Ginko International

Hoya

INTEROJO

Menicon

Medios

NeoVision

Oculus

Polytouch

Sensimed

St. Shine Optical

Shanghai Weicon Optical

SEED

Solotica Industria e Comercio

SynergEyes

UltraVision CLPL

Visioneering Technologies

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

ZEISS

