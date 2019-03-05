Global Contact Lenses Market to Reach Values of $12 Billion During the Period 2018-2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, March 5, 2019 According to Arizton's recent research report, the global contact lenses market is estimated to reach revenues of more than $12 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018–2024.

Key HighlightsOffered in the Report:

Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, The Cooper Companies, and Bausch & Lomb occupied around 95% of the total market share. The surge in demand for daily disposable contact lenses will enable this segment to occupy around 59% market share by 2024. Silicone hydrogel materials allow 5xmore oxygen to reach the cornea, thereby driving their popularity in the global contact lenses market. The use of colored cosmetic lens is likely toincrease exponentially across the entertainment and fashion industries during forecast period. The availability of both rigid and soft forms of spherical lens will boost revenues in the global market. New variants with features such as blink-activated moisture technology, high definition optics, and HydraClear technology make head way in the market. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure across the APAC region will fuel the growth of the global contact lenses market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018–2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by design, usage, application, distribution channels, and geography covering 12 regions

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 14 prominent players.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-contact-lenses-market-analysis-2024#requestsample

Contact Lenses Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by design, usage, application, distribution channels, and geography.

Daily disposable lensesare the fastest growing segment in the global market, growing at a CAGR of around 8% by 2024.

Silicone hydrogel lenses dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, Silicone hydrogel is an advanced typeof material and allows five times more oxygen to reach the cornea than any other products.

Market Segmentation by Material Type

Silicone Hydrogel Lens

Hydrogel Lens

RGP

Others

Market Segmentation by Design

Spherical

Toric

Multi-focal

Market Segmentation by Usage

Daily Disposable

Replacement Lens

Market Segmentation by Application

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Market Segmentation by End-users

Optic Retail Stores

Hospitals & Eye Clinics

Online Stores

Contact Lenses Market- Dynamics

The rising number of strategic acquisitions and partnerships among players to further consolidate their positions will intensify the competition in the global contact lenses market. Mergers and acquisitions will allow vendors to gain competitive advantage with a broad product portfolio and vast geographical reach, thereby driving the growth and profitability in the global market.

Key drivers and trends fueling the growth of the global market are:

Growing Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) and Increasing Exposure to Digital Content

Increasing Preference for Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

Rise of E-commerce as Preferred Distribution Channel

Contact Lenses Market –Geography

The geographical segment in the global contact lenses market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy accounted for nearly 80% of the European region in the global market.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-contact-lenses-market-analysis-2024#requestsample

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

Japan



China



India

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

Geographical Market Size & Forecast | 2018–2024

Revenues

Key Regions and Countries

Major vendors in the global market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

The Cooper Companies

Bausch & Lomb

Other prominent vendors include CARL ZEISS, Essilor International, Hoya, Menicon, Sensimed AG, SynergEyes, UltraVisionCLPL, Ginko International, St. Shine Optical, and Visioneering Technologies.

Explore our Healthcare & Lifesciences portfolio to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is a premium and innovation-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence