Global Container Security Market Report to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Container Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Products and Services), By Services Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Container Security Market size is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Container security is a collection of tools, rules, and protocols aimed at improving the security capabilities of container applications in order to prevent misconfigurations from causing security and risk. Furthermore, a container application is a self-contained, independent software unit with full internal code that enables suppliers to construct a separate infrastructure for running and testing apps. Furthermore, docker security provides numerous layers of files that operate as a collection of instruments for constructing a docker container, which is similar to a snap in a virtual machine environment.



Development and operational teams save time and money by delivering software without having to continuously reconfigure infrastructure. Because containers do not need hypervisors, a significant portion of this savings comes from lower hypervisor licence costs. Containers are simple and nimble, with a much lower computational footprint, removing the requirement for IT operations and DevOps teams to be concerned about underlying architecture while deploying applications.



Containers and the containerization ecosystem have evolved dramatically since Docker was released. Consider the development of container runtimes and container-aware orchestration tools, as well as the introduction of container-focused cloud services and the proliferation of orchestration tools to handle use at scale. Datadog, a cloud monitoring company, discovered that over 24% of enterprises had embraced Docker as of June 2018, with Docker running on even more than 20% of all hosts.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In case of security considerations, the coronavirus epidemic has posed new hurdles for businesses. In the first three quarters of 2021, the Identity Theft Research Center (ITRC) forecasts a 17 percent rise in US commercial data breaches compared to the same period in 2020. Between January and September 2021, there were 1,291 breaches, compared to 1,108 in 2020. Insurance businesses were the most hit by ransom ware attacks during first half of 2021, accounting for about 25% of all ransom ware assaults on Accenture's clients, according to Accenture. Organizations are looking forward to safeguarding their application development process utilizing container security platforms as a result of these types of cyber-attacks and system vulnerabilities.



Organizations that are constantly shifting toward remote work and depending heavily on cloud services are exposed to distributed denial of service and phishing malware assaults.



Market Growth Factors:

Rising threats and cybercrimes to drive requirement for container security platforms

The prevalence of automated and sophisticated cybercrimes is rising as technology advances. The vast majority of cyberattacks are carried out for monetary gain, resulting in significant financial and reputational damages for people, businesses, and governments. Web application vulnerabilities are on the rise, putting applications and networks at risk of security breaches and assaults like malware, ransomware, and exploit attacks. Ransomware like WannaCry, SamSam, Petya, BadRabbit and NotPetya have wreaked havoc on businesses and government agencies.

Containers are increasingly being used by businesses to optimise their application operations

Containers are a lightweight software package that contains everything needed for development, running, libraries, tools and configuration. Container technology has developed as a cost-effective and less sophisticated alternative to virtual machines. When opposed to virtual machines, several containers operate on the same computer and share the kernel, boosting the efficiency of business processes. As a result, containers have been widely used for the virtualization of massive volumes of workloads. Container technology is likely to play a crucial role in quickening this shift as countries in the area focus on changing their conventional IT infrastructures into modernised ones.



Market Restraining Factors

Limited security budgets among startups/SMEs

Security is a major issue for businesses of all sizes, yet security spending is a worry for a number of businesses, including SMEs. SME security expenditures are insufficient to meet all security needs; as a result, businesses must choose which information assets are more vital in order to combat growing security threats. The substantial R&D costs associated with developing cutting-edge container security platforms result in premium pricing for container security solutions. Owing to the reduced cyber security budgets in emerging countries like Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, companies should think carefully about investing in these regions. According to a Ponemon Institute report published in 2018, around 70% of small and mid-sized firms are vulnerable to cyber-attacks and related dangers, but many lack the financial resources to use smart solutions to protect themselves.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2019, Jun - 2022, Jan) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Container Security Market by Component

4.1 Global Products Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region

4.3 Global Services Market by Type

4.3.1 Global Professional Services Market by Region

4.3.2 Global Managed Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Container Security Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Container Security Market by Vertical

6.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

6.2 Global Retail Market by Region

6.3 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

6.4 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

6.5 Global Healthcare Market by Region

6.6 Global Government Market by Region

6.7 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Container Security Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.1.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.1.1.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.2 SWOT Analysis

8.2 VMware, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.2.5.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

8.3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4 IBM Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.4.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Microsoft Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5.5.3 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Juniper Networks, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 Google LLC

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.7.6 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Rapid7, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.9.5.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

8.9.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.10. Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Research & Development Expenses

8.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.4.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.10.4.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

8.10.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreement

