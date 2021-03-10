Global Container Shipping Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021 - Dropping Oil Prices / Surging Coal Demand / Advancements in Container Shipping / Growing Trend of Containerization

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Container Shipping Market (by Container Size, Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global container shipping market is predicted to reach US$10.93 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.49% over the period 2021-2025.

Factors such as a growing population, accelerating economic growth, rising demand for shipping containers, increasing steel production and rapid urbanization are set to drive market growth. However, market growth is set to be challenged by mounting concerns regarding CO2 emissions, high shipment costs and environmental regulations. A few notable trends include dropping oil prices, surging coal demand, advancements in container shipping and a growing trend of containerization.

The global container shipping market has been segmented on the basis of container size and type. In terms of type, the global container shipping market can be bifurcated into small container, large container and high cube container. Whereas, the container shipping market can be segmented into dry storage containers, flat rack containers, refrigerated containers and other containers, on the basis of type.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to improved transportation services, increased production and transportation of different categories of cargo from the region to different parts of the world, availability of a larger coastal line and an increase in dependency over seaborne trade. Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the strict lockdown in multiple countries has sealed national borders and halted various shipping activities.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global container shipping market segmented on the basis of container size, type and region.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Asia Pacific , Europe and LAMEA) have been analyzed.

, , and LAMEA) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (A.P. Moller - Maersk, CMA CGM S.A., COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Evergreen Marine Corp., and Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Shipping Companies

Shipping Container Manufacturers

Shipping Container Suppliers, Distributors and Other Stakeholders

End-User Industries

Research and Consulting Firms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Container Packing

1.3 Export Supply Chain of Container Shipping

1.4 Container Ship Sizes

1.5 Types of Shipping Containers

1.6 Advantages of Container Shipping

1.7 Drawbacks of Container Shipping

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Shipping Trade

2.2 Reduction in Seaborne Trade

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Container Shipping Market by Value

3.2 Global Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Container Shipping Market by Container Size

3.3.1 Global Small Container Shipping Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Small Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Large Container Shipping Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Large Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global High Cube Container Shipping Market by Value

3.3.6 Global High Cube Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Container Shipping Market by Type

3.4.1 Global Dry Storage Container Shipping Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Dry Storage Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Flat Rack Container Shipping Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Flat Rack Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Refrigerated Container Shipping Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Refrigerated Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Container Shipping Market by Region

3.6 Global Total Container Trade Volume

3.7 Global Total Container Trade Volume Forecast

3.8 Global Container Trade Volume by Main Trade Lane

3.8.1 Global Total Intra-Regional Container Trade Volume

3.8.2 Global Total Intra-Regional Container Trade Volume Forecast

3.8.3 Global Total East-West Container Trade Volume

3.8.4 Global Total East-West Container Trade Volume Forecast

3.8.5 Global Total North-South Container Trade Volume

3.8.6 Global Total North-South Container Trade Volume Forecast

3.9 Global Container Fleet Supply

3.10 Global Container Fleet Supply Forecast

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Container Shipping Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Container Shipping Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 China Container Shipping Market by Value

4.2.4 China Container Shipping Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.4 LAMEA

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Expanding Automotive Production

5.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.4 Rising Demand for Shipping Containers

5.1.5 Increasing Steel Production

5.1.6 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Dropping Oil Prices

5.2.2 Surging Coal Demand

5.2.3 Advancements in Container Shipping

5.2.4 Growing Trend of Containerization

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Mounting Concerns Regarding CO2 Emissions

5.3.2 High Shipment Costs

5.3.3 Environmental Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 Global Container Shipping Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

A.P. Moller - Maersk

CMA CGM S.A.

COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. Ltd.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Evergreen Marine Corp.

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guypnx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

